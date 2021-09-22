Politics

Zondo Commission won't join court bids to have Zuma's medical parole reviewed

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
22 September 2021 - 13:59
Zondo Commission secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala, acting on instructions from commission chair acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, pictured, announced that the inquiry is not engaged with the matter of Zuma's medical parole.
Image: Alon Skuy

The state capture inquiry will not participate in the DA and AfriForum court bids to have medical parole granted to former president Jacob Zuma reviewed.

Zuma was released on medical role this month after being jailed in July for contempt of court following a ruling by SA's apex court.

After controversy over the granting of medical parole, specifically the decision of outgoing prisons national commissioner Arthur Fraser's decision to overrule the medical parole board, the DA and the civil society pressure group each approached the Gauteng High Court, citing the Zondo commission among the respondents.

Commission secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala, in a statement, announced that the inquiry is not engaged with the matter of Zuma's medical parole.

“The commission wishes to announce that it will not be taking part in any of the proceedings,” said Mosala, adding that he was acting on instructions from commission chairperson, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“It has instructed the state attorney to deliver a notice to the registrar of the court and other parties that the commission will abide the decision of the court.

“At this stage the commission is focusing on wrapping up its work and completing its report.”

The commission last week filed a request to the high court in Pretoria, asking for an extension from the end of September until the end of December to file its final report.

Zuma, meanwhile, could be discharged from hospital in Gauteng to return to his KwaZulu-Natal home by Friday, in time to spend the upcoming heritage long weekend surrounded by his family, TimesLIVE previously reported.

TimesLIVE

