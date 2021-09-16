Politics

State capture inquiry seeks another deadline extension, this time to December

16 September 2021 - 19:15
The state capture commission has gone to court to ask for more time to file its final report.
The state capture commission has gone to court to ask for more time to file its final report.
Image: Alon Skuy/ Sunday Times

The state capture commission has yet again requested a deadline extension to deliver its final report.

Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo filed the request on an urgent basis at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday. He said that he needed until the end of December to file his final report - some three months after the already extended deadline of the end of September.

In his affidavit, Zondo said he had made an error in the estimation of how long the drafting of the first to third, and final, reports would take.

“When I made the assessment that my team and I should be able to complete the report by the end of September, I did so on the basis of the time I believed it would take to complete the first drafts and the time it would take for us to complete the second drafts and the third drafts,” he said in the papers.

Zuma to know his fate on Friday as ConCourt rules on his bid to rescind contempt sentence

In a tweet on Thursday, the apex court said its decision on former president Jacob Zuma's application will be made at 10am on Friday.
Politics
4 hours ago

The commission was established in 2018 and has enjoyed public interest throughout with witnesses coming forward to testify and assist the court in determining what happened with state funds.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“I need to point out that the amount of work involved under the different topics or workstreams is not the same. The work involves the preparation of summaries and analysis of evidence led over three years, in which more than 330 witnesses testified,” said Zondo.

This is about the fifth extension that the commission has applied for and flies in the face of former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who had vowed there was no more money to fund the probe after its previous extension.

The costs of running the commission now stand at about R1bn  including paying exorbitant fees to evidence leaders and investigators, and other administrative costs.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Three wasted years or a job well done? SA weighs in on Zondo commission winding down

What do you think of the commission's work?
Politics
1 month ago

Mkhwebane asks ConCourt to rescind finding that she 'changed' wording of key ethics code in 'CR17' investigation

The court ruled earlier this month that Mkhwebane changed the wording of the code to conclude that President Cyril Ramaphosa had inadvertently or ...
Politics
1 month ago

Should the public have access to CR17 campaign bank records? High court to hand down judgment

The high court will hand down judgment on Tuesday morning on whether the public should have access to the bank records of the “CR17” campaign that ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  2. Elections cannot be won by default, says Duarte, slamming DA case against IEC Politics
  3. Parliament hears of disturbing, ‘unlawful interception of communication’ Politics
  4. Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 Politics
  5. Pack your bags and go: Carl Niehaus fired from the ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony