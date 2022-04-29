×

Politics

IN FULL | State capture report part 4

29 April 2022 - 11:12 By TimesLIVE

The presidency formally received the fourth part of the state capture inquiry report on Friday morning. 

Chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on January 4.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The presidency formally received the third part of the report on March 1.

On Thursday the Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the final delivery of the state capture report, giving the commission until June 15.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Jacob Zuma 'would do anything' to help Gupta family's state capture project — Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma played a key role in helping the Gupta family capture Eskom, the latest instalment of the state capture report has found.
Politics
2 hours ago

Jacob Zuma helped to oust competent ministers: Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma was prepared to axe competent people from their jobs if the Gupta family wanted them out, according to the latest report ...
Politics
1 hour ago

What’s in it? 11 stories about part 4 of the state capture report you need to read

Want a summary of what the fourth part of the state capture report says? Check out these articles.
Politics
2 hours ago

RECORDED | Presidency receives part 4 of Zondo commission report

The presidency formally receives the fourth part of the state capture commission report on Friday morning.
Politics
3 hours ago

Zondo: 'I shudder to think what would have happened if Zuma was not forced to remove Des van Rooyen'

The National Treasury under the leadership of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and later Nhlanhla Nene put up great resistance to several ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Zuma's decision to appoint Mosebenzi Zwane as mineral resources minister was 'likely influenced by the Guptas'

Former president Jacob Zuma's decision to replace Ngoako Ramatlhodi with Mosebenzi Zwane as mineral resources minister was, on the probabilities, ...
Politics
2 hours ago
