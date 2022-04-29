IN FULL | State capture report part 4
29 April 2022 - 11:12
The presidency formally received the fourth part of the state capture inquiry report on Friday morning.
Chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on January 4.
The presidency formally received the third part of the report on March 1.
On Thursday the Pretoria high court granted a six-week extension for the final delivery of the state capture report, giving the commission until June 15.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.