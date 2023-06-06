Politics

Mbalula 'shocked' US has not recalled Ambassador Brigety

06 June 2023 - 13:26

The US should have long recalled its ambassador to Pretoria over the diplomatic row he caused...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. ‘It’s game over’: Mbalula wants the Scorpions back Politics
  3. Mpho Phalatse pulls out of DA Joburg caucus leader race, ‘fears defeat’ Politics
  4. A kiss for Kieswetter — why the tax boss deserves it Politics
  5. Ramokgopa's 'R6k Michael Kors sweater' gets tongues wagging Politics

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'