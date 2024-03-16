RECORDED | GOOD Party launches its 2024 election manifesto

Courtesy of SABC.
GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille will deliver the party’s election manifesto in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The GOOD Party was formed in 2018 after De Lille left the DA.
TimesLIVE
GOOD Party launches its 2024 election manifesto
