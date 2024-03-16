Politics

RECORDED | GOOD Party launches its 2024 election manifesto

16 March 2024 - 10:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC.

GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille will deliver the party’s election manifesto in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The GOOD Party was formed in 2018 after De Lille left the DA. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

MPs clash with De Lille over her interim SA Tourism board choices

Parliament’s tourism portfolio committee wants minister Patricia de Lille to remove two of the three people she appointed as the interim South ...
Politics
10 months ago

South Africans will not be intimidated: Ntshavheni on MK Party's election threats

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has vowed that the violent mayhem experienced in July 2021 will not be repeated.
Politics
2 days ago

POLL | Are you concerned the May elections might not be free and fair after the leaking of candidate lists?

Are you confident the IEC will oversee clean and incident-free elections?
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘They were defeated in July unrest, they won’t stop us’: MK youth leader ... Politics
  2. 'It's nothing shocking': Zuma's daughter Thuthukile on family's diverse ... Politics
  3. POLL | Is Bonginkosi Khanyile inciting violence? Politics
  4. South Africans will not be intimidated: Ntshavheni on MK Party's election ... Politics
  5. LISTEN | MK Party says there will be no poll if Zuma is not a candidate Politics

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court