The DA stirred controversy earlier this week when it launched its election campaign advertisement showing the national flag in flames. The DA has defended the advert, with federal chair Helen Zille saying the alternative to being rescued is dying. The party’s election slogan is “Unite to rescue South Africa”.
Asked about his ambitions, Mashaba said: “Being president of the country or being a premier are the last jobs I want, but I am committed to finding a solution to our country’s problems.”
He said he blames former president Thabo Mbeki for many of the country’s problems, saying his advice proved to be “disastrous” and “he’s got the experience of destroying”.
Mashaba told podcast host Mike Siluma that ActionSA has proposed renaming eThekwini after the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
He also discussed his party’s plans for economic recovery and immigration.
The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Defensive DA should have burnt ANC flag, says Mashaba
Image: Bulelani Nonyukela
Listen to the conversation:
The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.
