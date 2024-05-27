Which political parties are top of mind among voters ahead of the elections?

South Africans will make critical choices when they head to the polls on Wednesday. Projections for the country's seventh general elections show significant changes in the political landscape. With the surge in the number of political parties and candidates, some parties may well find that outcomes won’t be as decisive as in previous years.

As campaigns intensify, research suggests many citizens are united by the idea of the country needing a fresh start, leading to some notable shifts in party support figures.

eNCA commissioned analysts from MarkData to conduct a series of polls of voters' sentiments in the lead-up to the national elections. The findings of the second poll reveal which political parties are top of mind among registered voters: