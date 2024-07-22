Politics

POLL | What do you think of Dada Morero being tipped to replace Kabelo Gwamanda as Joburg mayor?

22 July 2024 - 12:44 By TIMESLIVE
City of Johannesburg finance MMC Sello Dada Morero.
City of Johannesburg finance MMC Sello Dada Morero.
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

The ANC’s Dada Morero being tipped to replace Kabelo Gwamanda as Johannesburg mayor has sparked mixed reaction from the public.

The Sunday Times reported the ANC was in talks with Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA and the IFP to join their government of local unity (GLU).

Since the 2021 municipal elections, the metro has had several mayors, with the ANC wanting the position for Morero, now finance MMC. The party, however, had to sacrifice the position to please coalition partners. 

ActionSA chair Michael Beaumont said his party was not happy with Gwamanda's leadership.

“The tenure of Gwamanda, like his predecessor, has been an unmitigated failure, with the evidence of the downward spiral of Johannesburg evident all around the city.

“ActionSA has placed three key conditions on its conditional support of a new government in Johannesburg, first of which is the removal of Gwamanda. The second is the immediate reversal of the R200 surcharge heartlessly imposed by City Power on prepaid users. Having explained what this arrangement is, it is necessary to explain what it is not. It is not a coalition arrangement,” Beaumont said.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said last August Morero was a good candidate to lead the municipality. Morero had been ousted from the position after a month, following a South Gauteng High Court judgment that found the DA’s Mpho Phalatse’s removal from the position was unlawful.

“Before I am accused of campaigning for him, the reason I say so, Dada has a good grasp of what a council needs. Each time I speak to him I get a sense of somebody who understands how the budget works and service delivery,” he said.

The ANC in Johannesburg won 33.6% of the vote in the previous elections and Ramaphosa believed if Morero was mayor this could boost the party’s votes to 100%.

TimesLIVE

