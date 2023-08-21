Politics

Dada Morero should be Joburg mayor again, says Ramaphosa

21 August 2023 - 17:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero is the man recommended by President Cyril Ramaphosa to be mayor. File photo.
Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero is the man recommended by President Cyril Ramaphosa to be mayor. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes City of Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero should again be mayor.

Ramaphosa, speaking at an ANC event in Gauteng at the weekend, said Morero should lead the municipality. However, this could be difficult considering their coalition with the EFF and Al Jama-ah. 

The former Johannesburg mayor was ousted from the position after a month, following a South Gauteng High Court judgment that found the DA’s Mpho Phalatse’s removal from the position last September was unlawful.

Al Jama-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda is mayor after he was elected in May with the help of ANC votes.

Ramaphosa said Morero had a good grasp of local government finances and service delivery. 

“Before I am accused of campaigning for him, the reason I say so, Dada has a good grasp of what a council needs. Each time I speak to him I get a sense of somebody who understands how the budget works and service delivery,” he said.

While Ramaphosa criticised municipalities for not using budgets and returning funds to the National Treasury, he was confident about Morero’s handling of the city's finances.

“He [Morero] says 14,000 people have been added to the indigent register because that money is there from the Treasury. Our local government does not spend money and if they spend it, they spend it on other things and our people suffer.”

The ANC in Johannesburg won 33.6% of the vote in the previous elections and Ramaphosa believes if Morero is mayor this could boost the party’s votes to 100%. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC wants unspent municipality funds redirected to other departments to improve service delivery

The ANC says municipalities must redirect unspent grant funds to other departments to improve service delivery.
Politics
3 weeks ago

‘We have the numbers,’ says Joburg finance MMC ahead of budget vote

Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero says he is confident the budget vote will sway in his favour and will be approved by a majority of councillors.
Politics
2 months ago

They blew it: Joburg finance MMC slams past management of city's coffers

Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero presented a grim picture in council on Tuesday, revealing that the city's debt was just under R9.6bn.
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Dada Morero should be Joburg mayor again, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. 'Make the world feel at home during Brics summit,' Cele tells SAPS Politics
  3. Brics Summit 2023: lowdown on key issues as delegates get down to business Business Times
  4. ‘I spent two months studying’: DA ward councillor on exams for MP appointment Politics
  5. EXPLAINED | What is Brics? Politics

Latest Videos

What to expect from BRICS summit in SA
'BRICS summit is important for world's future': Ramaphosa on BRICS