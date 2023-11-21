Budding golf stars experience the thrill of the Nedbank Golf Challenge
The Nedbank Golf Challenge (NGC) is one of the highlights of the SA sporting calendar.
Spanning over a 40-year history, Nedbank once again solidified itself as golf’s greatest partner by welcoming young and emerging development golfers to fully immerse themselves in the NGC experience.
The talented youngsters, who've been dedicated to the sport for several years, not only had a chance to network with other golf fans, but also got to walk the green and witness their role models in action — including US golfer Max Homa lift the coveted trophy.
Nedbank is a founding trustee of The Sports Trust, which provides support and resources for the development of cycling, golf and soccer through the Nedbank Sport Affinity programme.
Promising golfers from various communities were identified through the programme and treated to a trip to NGC to inspire their golfing dreams and to drive home the message that anything is possible, no matter one's background.
The programme has hosted both girls and boys, across age groups, at the challenge, affording them a chance learn more about the sport to enhance their budding careers.
We are dedicated to fostering the growth of young golfersJackie Mathebula, The Sports Trust chair
“Nedbank is deeply committed to nurturing the aspirations of young athletes and helping them transform their sporting dreams into reality. This is why we made a conscious choice to provide financial support to The Sports Trust, enabling it to discover and nurture sporting talent,” says Poovi Pillay, Nedbank executive head of strategy and corporate social investment.
Speaking about the work that The Sports Trust continues to do in previously disadvantaged areas, Jackie Mathebula, chair of The Sports Trust chair, says: “We are dedicated to fostering the growth of young golfers, as well as other development sports in the schools and communities in which we work.
“Through the work we do, we recently had the privilege of bringing these aspiring golfers to the prestigious Nedbank Golf Challenge, aiming to inspire and unearth the next potential African golfing sensation from this talented group.”
Hailing from Thembisa, Johannesburg, under the guidance of coach Frans Molepo, these juniors have showcased their skills by winning prizes at the Ekurhuleni Junior Tournaments. This includes the remarkable Thato Nthate who, at the age of 16, has a handicap 7.
Nthate shared his experience, saying: “Coming to the Nedbank Golf Challenge has been a dream come true. I hope to learn from these top golfers and make full use of this experience to fulfil my aspirations in the sport.”
The team from Alexandra, Johannesburg, who are all members of The Wanderers Golf Club and coached by Tshepo Mokoena, are equally remarkable. Mokoena is passionate about coaching and empowering these young golf enthusiasts, providing them with a positive outlet and guiding them towards positive pursuits.
Nedbank Sport Affinity
Since its inception in 1994, the Nedbank Sport Affinity programme, in partnership with The Sports Trust, has contributed towards sports development across the country.
The programme is funded at no cost to Nedbank Sport Affinity clients. The more clients bank, save and invest with Nedbank, the more the bank can contribute.
For more information, please visit www.nedbanksport.co.za
The Sports Trust
The Sports Trust is an independent organisation established jointly by the private and public sectors in 1994.
It is a registered section 21 company that provides sports kits, equipment and builds or upgrades sports facilities in disadvantaged rural communities in SA, and is an implementation partner to corporates.
For more information, please visit www.thesportstrust.co.za
