Budding golf stars experience the thrill of the Nedbank Golf Challenge

The Nedbank Golf Challenge (NGC) is one of the highlights of the SA sporting calendar.

Spanning over a 40-year history, Nedbank once again solidified itself as golf’s greatest partner by welcoming young and emerging development golfers to fully immerse themselves in the NGC experience.

The talented youngsters, who've been dedicated to the sport for several years, not only had a chance to network with other golf fans, but also got to walk the green and witness their role models in action — including US golfer Max Homa lift the coveted trophy.

Nedbank is a founding trustee of The Sports Trust, which provides support and resources for the development of cycling, golf and soccer through the Nedbank Sport Affinity programme.

Promising golfers from various communities were identified through the programme and treated to a trip to NGC to inspire their golfing dreams and to drive home the message that anything is possible, no matter one's background.

The programme has hosted both girls and boys, across age groups, at the challenge, affording them a chance learn more about the sport to enhance their budding careers.