Van Renen was second in 54.50, missing the 53.74 qualifying mark for the Paris Games later this year.
“I actually really wanted Ruard to also get the time, it would be really nice to get two of us [under the qualifying time], but I think he’ll get it eventually. I’m really rooting for him,” added Coetzé, who cracked a qualifying time in the 200m backstroke on Wednesday.
Swimmers have until June 23 to achieve qualifying times.
Swimming South Africa has made participation at the gala compulsory for Olympic selection, but will accept times posted throughout the qualifying window which started on March 1 last year.
Eight swimmers had achieved times coming into the trials, including Coetzé and his Tuks teammates Tatjana Smith, Kaylene Corbett, Erin Gallagher and Matthew Sates.
Chad le Clos, Lara van Niekerk and Rebecca Meder are the other three.
Only Smith, Corbett and Coetzé have achieved qualifying times so far at the gala, which ends on Saturday.
Pieter Coetzé claims national title No 4 as he takes another backstroke treble
He hit the turbo on the second lap of the men’s 100m backstroke final
Image: Anton Geyser
Pieter Coetzé lit up an otherwise low-key fourth day at the national championships in Gqeberha on Thursday as he won his fourth title while producing yet another Olympic qualifying time.
The 19-year-old hit the turbo on the second lap of the men’s 100m backstroke final to win in 52.89 sec, which elevated him to fourth on the world list for 2024 so far. American Hunter Armstrong is at the top on 52.68.
But Coetzé had to work hard to fend off a strong challenge from US-based Ruard van Renen, who stuck close to him for more than half the race. Van Renen has mastered the art of turns and underwaters, a skill that Coetzé is still learning.
“He’s always going to be fast underwater, so I knew after the turn I'm just going to try to get up and swim in as fast as possible,” said Coetzé, who has also won the 50m and 200m backstroke for another gala clean sweep.
“I know he's going to stay under and he did, so props to him, he did really well.”
Pieter Coetzé delivers Olympic qualifying time in morning heats
Tatjana Smith reclaims top spot in 200m breaststroke world rankings
Coetzé could increase his South African title haul to five in the 50m freestyle on the final day, when he’ll also do the 200m individual medley.
“I’m doing the [200m IM] heats. I'm still deciding if I'll do the final because it's been years since I've done it. I know it's a race that really hurts and my breaststroke sucks. I'm not too excited for that one, but I will be doing it,” he said with a laugh.
Milla Drakopoulos finished first in the women’s 100m backstroke in 1:01.70.
Duné Coetzee won the women’s 400m freestyle in a 4:09.43 best and Matthew Caldwell the men’s race in 3:54.27, a big personal best.
Dakota Tucker touched first the women’s 400m individual medley in a 4:47.09 best, having set the pace in the morning heats in another best of 4:47.95.
Kian Keylock won the men’s 400m IM in a 4:25.06 best.
- Meanwhile, Alani Ferreira (SB12 women’s 100m breaststroke), Christian Sadie (S7 men’s 50m butterfly), Danika Vynck (SB13 women’s 100m breaststroke) and Nathan Hendricks (S13 men’s 400m freestyle) achieved Paralympic qualifying times.
