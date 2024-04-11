Sport

Pieter Coetzé claims national title No 4 as he takes another backstroke treble

He hit the turbo on the second lap of the men’s 100m backstroke final

11 April 2024 - 20:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Pieter Coetzé dives off at the start of the men's 100m backstroke final at the national championships in Gqeberha on Thursday, which he won for his fourth crown of the gala so far.
Image: Anton Geyser

Pieter Coetzé lit up an otherwise low-key fourth day at the national championships in Gqeberha on Thursday as he won his fourth title while producing yet another Olympic qualifying time.

The 19-year-old hit the turbo on the second lap of the men’s 100m backstroke final to win in 52.89 sec, which elevated him to fourth on the world list for 2024 so far. American Hunter Armstrong is at the top on 52.68.

But Coetzé had to work hard to fend off a strong challenge from US-based Ruard van Renen, who stuck close to him for more than half the race. Van Renen has mastered the art of turns and underwaters, a skill that Coetzé is still learning.

“He’s always going to be fast underwater, so I knew after the turn I'm just going to try to get up and swim in as fast as possible,” said Coetzé, who has also won the 50m and 200m backstroke for another gala clean sweep.

“I know he's going to stay under and he did, so props to him, he did really well.”

