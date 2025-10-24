POLL | Was Makazole Mapimpi’s five-match suspension for a dangerous tackle fair?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi was found guilty of foul play after performing a tip tackle on Ulster fullback Mike Lowry in the 55th minute of their match in Durban, leading referee Ben Whitehouse to send him off the pitch. Picture: STEVE HAAG

Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi has been handed a five-match suspension after he received a red card against Ulster in the United Rugby Championship this past weekend.

Mapimpi was found guilty of foul play after a tip tackle on Ulster fullback Mike Lowry in the 55th minute of their match in Durban, leading referee Ben Whitehouse to send him off the pitch.

The ban means the prolific Bok speedster will miss the Sharks’ clash against the Scarlets at Kings Park on Saturday and the Springboks’ first four fixtures of their five-match year-end tour of Europe.

Though not part of the 36-man squad, Mapimpi remains on standby for national duty.

Fans are divided over whether the punishment fits the offence.

TimesLIVE