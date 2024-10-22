CSA set to offer Proteas Women interim coach Du Preez the full-time job

Proteas Women caretaker coach Dillon du Preez seems to have just worked himself into the job on a full-time basis.

Du Preez took the team to the T20 World Cup in the UAE in an interim capacity but Cricket SA director of coaching Enoch Nkwe suggested that effort will see the ruling body offer him the permanent contract.

South Africa lost to New Zealand in the final on Sunday to prolong the country’s long wait for a major trophy.

The disappointment of that defeat, after beating powerhouses Australia in the semifinals, is balanced by the notable achievement of reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup semifinals. South Africa lost in the final at Newlands against Australia in last year's World Cup on home soil.

The Proteas earned many admirers because of the good brand of cricket they played throughout the tournament in United Arab Emirates.