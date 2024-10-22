CSA set to offer Proteas Women interim coach Du Preez the full-time job
While director of coaching Nkwe did not outright name Du Preez as the coach CSA will offer the job too, it was suggested that would be the case
Proteas Women caretaker coach Dillon du Preez seems to have just worked himself into the job on a full-time basis.
Du Preez took the team to the T20 World Cup in the UAE in an interim capacity but Cricket SA director of coaching Enoch Nkwe suggested that effort will see the ruling body offer him the permanent contract.
South Africa lost to New Zealand in the final on Sunday to prolong the country’s long wait for a major trophy.
The disappointment of that defeat, after beating powerhouses Australia in the semifinals, is balanced by the notable achievement of reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup semifinals. South Africa lost in the final at Newlands against Australia in last year's World Cup on home soil.
The Proteas earned many admirers because of the good brand of cricket they played throughout the tournament in United Arab Emirates.
“We are in the process of finalising the issue of the coach,” Nkwe said on Tuesday, speaking as the team returned to the country.
“We are hoping that in the next week or two, we will be in a position to make an announcement. I promised we are going to push hard during the World Cup to complete the process.
“Hopefully by end of October, we will be in the position to announce the coach. I am hoping it will happen before the England tour next month because we want the next person to be full time.
“He must be full time because we want that person to be part of the process to plan for the future and be able to drive the blueprint for the next World Cups. Hopefully, he doesn’t say no and we go through the same experience as Hilton [Moreeng, Du Preez's predecessor who coached the side at last year's World Cup].”
Nkwe praised Proteas for reaching the final and said the experience will benefit them in future tournaments.
“One thing I take my hat off to the team for is Dubai and Sharjah was hot but they showed good attitude to respond to those conditions. They were disciplined and they worked well with the medical team to make sure they attended practice sessions to improve their skills.
“Going to those extreme conditions and acclimatising and dealing with the challenges to be competitive in every game was phenomenal. When I got there the environment was of calmness and focused players and there was clear direction in terms of what they were there for.”
“Overall, it was a great World Cup, it showed there were discussions internally about the playing philosophy and working towards the brand they wanted to play. They were able to showcase that against Australia in the semifinals.
“They have been working on being aggressive and playing an attacking brand of cricket when it comes to bowling, batting and fielding. They responded well and those are some of the key lessons we are taking forward to the next events because we have done it.”