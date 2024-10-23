Cricket

Proteas still in a strong position in Dhaka, says Maharaj

‘Bangladesh batted well and conditions got a bit better with the slightly used ball, but I would say we are still ahead’

23 October 2024 - 16:27
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
South African spinner Keshav Maharaj. File photo
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes they are still ahead in the contest despite pushback from Bangladesh on day 3 of the first Test in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh ended a rain and light-interrupted third day at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on 283/7, with a lead of 81 runs thanks largely to the exploits of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (87 not out) and Jaker Ali (58), who put on 138 runs for the seventh wicket.

Starting the day on 101/3 and trailing by 101, Kagiso Rabada and Maharaj grabbed three quick wickets to reduce the hosts to 112/6.

However, Miraz and debutant Ali stood firm, frustrating the South African bowlers as they erased the first-innings deficit and began to build their lead.

Despite losing Ali shortly before the tea break, the Tigers held a slight upper hand with Miraz still at the crease. 

A rain interruption before the break, followed by light interruptions, brought another premature end to the day's play, with South Africa needing to take three more wickets and the option of taking the second new ball when play resumes at 5.45am SA time on Thursday.

“Bangladesh batted well and conditions got a little better with the slightly used ball, but I would say we are still ahead,” Maharaj said.

“They have a lead and we have three wickets to take, so we want to restrict them as much as possible but I still think we are in the pound seats given the good work we did with the bat in our first innings.

“Ideally we would like to restrict them to 100 runs or below, so it will be important that we start well in the morning and then assess from there.”

