'Jean-Luc is a Du Plessis, so he's mad': Stormers coach John Dobson
Home team's substitutes help turn the game against Clermont Auvergne
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Not too long ago the Stormers were short of viable game-changing options at flyhalf, but the United Rugby Championship (URC) has provided their No 10s a platform to pivot.
Manie Libbok made the position his own as you'd expect from the tournament's leading points scorer as his team surged to an inaugural title.
Damian Willemse, who spent more time at fullback and inside centre, provided backup while Kade Wolhuter slowly rebuilt his career so cruelly interrupted by a serious knee injury.
It was he who was given a start in Saturday's 30-16 victory over Clermont Auvergne in the Champions Cup and while he was a steady presence it was the more seasoned Jean-Luc du Plessis who brought more direction and urgency.
“Jean-Luc is a Du Plessis, so he's mad, but he'll bring some spark to the game,” quipped Stormers head coach John Dobson.
In fact, it was his first cousin and inside centre Dan, whose influence was more keenly felt across the 80 minutes. He received the star of the match award for his tireless toil.
Jean-Luc and other members of the bench, most notably scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and No 8 Evan Roos, helped turn the match decisively in the Stormers' favour.
The Stormers laboured in the first half and their attack, which was mostly blunt, was met by more than 100 tackles. Dobson said his team was met by a brick wall and it didn't help that they were flat and disjointed.
“Herschel (Jantjies) is nippy too, so all we really needed in that game was a bit of speed. It's never nice substituting guys on 44 minutes, and we probably could've done so at halftime already, but that's inhumane,” said Dobson.
“It changed with the other halfback combination but it could also have been the other way round with whoever starts getting the first punch while the others bring fresh legs,” said Dan du Plessis.
Stormers win over Clermont seal their place in Champions Cup round of 16
“All the subs made a difference,” reminded Dobson. “Brokkie's (Brok Harris) handling. It was a bit of a team spiral in the first half, but Kitsie (Steven Kitshoff) spoke at the break and we just became more direct, and delivered some outstanding play.”
He then pointed to the intercept try they conceded as an example of the team drifting from script.
Dobson was particularly pleased with the performance of Roos in his first match since suffering a rib injury against England last November.
“It looked like the old Evan. I think he was heavily marked at the start of the season. I'm very pleased. That is a huge asset for us going forward,” said the head coach.
The Stormers departed for Belfast on Sunday for next Friday's clash with Ulster in the URC. They will be without Kitshoff and Willemse who is due for mandatory rest over the next few weeks.
