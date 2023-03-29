Rugby

A very different challenge awaits Cheetahs in cup tie against Toulon

The French club will be spurred on by frenzied support at their Felix Mayol base

29 March 2023 - 14:23
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
A view of the indoor training facility at the Campus Rugby Club Toulonnais.
A view of the indoor training facility at the Campus Rugby Club Toulonnais.
Image: RCT Toulon/Twitter

Seven wins from their last eight starts, star power almost fully restored and frenzied fans who raise decibels like at no other rugby venue in Europe, Toulon's Stade Felix Mayol should be a daunting, if not foreboding, venue on Saturday.

With a sizeable chunk of the French naval force anchored nearby, the Cheetahs, on a half-decent run, are in for a challenge they have not yet encountered.

Coach Hawies Fourie does not need reminding of the magnitude of the task facing him and his team in their round of 16 clash in the Challenge Cup.

A view of the gym at Toulon's training campus.
A view of the gym at Toulon's training campus.
Image: RCT Toulon/Twitter

Toulon have been slumbering giants since those dizzying days, now almost a decade ago, when they surged to Champions Cup glory (2013-15) and a Top 14 crown in 2014.

They were big spenders and the trophies followed, but of late the bling in their trophy cabinet has not been commensurate with the size of their chequebook.

Their form this season however, has markedly improved.

Toulon are sixth on the Top 14 log, but have won only two matches fewer than log leaders Toulouse. They are clearly in an upward trajectory when compared with last year, when they won half of their 26 Top 14 league matches.

Though Bok speedster Cheslin Kolbe is out with an ankle injury, Toulon's stars appear to be aligning again and Fourie knows his team face an extraordinary challenge.

Toulon even have their own cryotherapy chamber.
Toulon even have their own cryotherapy chamber.
Image: Liam Del Carme

“That often happens with French teams when they have a poor year and then the owner decides he needs a better team and buys players,” said Fourie. "Then they are a lot better even if they are a league lower than where they want to be.”

Fourie has watched Toulon's last four matches and does not see any obvious shortcomings, admitting it will take a lot to beat them at home.

“They are a good all-round team. They are good in the scrums, line-outs and mauls. They are also good at stopping mauls and they have big ball carriers in the pack and at the back. They also possess a good kicking game,” Fourie said.

The coach though isn't star-struck or in awe of Saturday's opposition. His team also boasts decent recent form, albeit in the Currie Cup.

“We tried to play all the guys in the Currie Cup that were in contention for a place on this tour.

The indoor recovery pool at Toulon's training campus.
The indoor recovery pool at Toulon's training campus.
Image: Liam Del Carme

“There was player rotation, so it was better preparation compared to December and January. We will be more match ready,” Fourie boldly declared before his tone changed.

“The only drawback were the injuries to Frans Steyn and Friedle Olivier. Those are two big setbacks.”

Also on the downside for the Bloemfontein side are travel arrangements which will see them arrive in the port city at lunchtime on Wednesday after stops in Johannesburg, Istanbul and Marseille.

“Look, it's little time on the ground. At least the weather is better than it was on our last trip to the UK and France in December and January. We should be OK. We had good preparation yesterday and this morning (Tuesday).

“We'll have just one practice there before the game,” said the coach.

Cheetahs touring squad: Rynier Bernardo, Schalk Ferreira, Munier Hartzenberg, Marko Janse van Rensburg, Cohen Jasper, Daniel Kasende, Rewan Kruger, Daniel Maartens, Tapiwa Mafura, Jeandrè Rudolph, Victor Sekekete, Alutlutho Tshakweni, Marnus van der Merwe, Gideon van der Merwe, Hencus van Wyk, Mzwanele Zito, Louis van der Westhuizen, Robert Ebersohn, Reinhardt Fortuin, Ruan Pienaar, David Brits, Oupa Mohoje, Nqobisizwe Mxoli, Sibabalo Qoma, Conraad van Vuuren.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Sharks to lose another top talent as speedster Abrahams signs for Lyon

The Sharks will lose another exciting talent at the end of the season as winger Thaakir Abrahams has signed a deal with Lyon.
Sport
1 day ago

Away URC defeats leave Bulls and Sharks in must-win territory

The Bulls and the Sharks left themselves vulnerable to top eight exclusion with away defeats in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.
Sport
3 days ago

Boks help Stormers tick some boxes

They didn't tick all the boxes but Stormers coach John Dobson was satisfied his team met some key objectives in their United Rugby Championship (URC) ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. After 438, now 259! Proteas smash world record T20I run chase Cricket
  2. 'They’re bitter he doesn’t miss them' — Fans weigh in on claims current Al Ahly ... Soccer
  3. Bafana redeem themselves and qualify the hard way with huge win in Liberia Soccer
  4. What about Pitso Mosimane? — Fans have the perfect person to take over at ... Soccer
  5. NFL dream: how SA’s Dieter Eiselen netted a R15m salary at Chicago Bears Sport

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role