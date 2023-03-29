“There was player rotation, so it was better preparation compared to December and January. We will be more match ready,” Fourie boldly declared before his tone changed.
Cheetahs touring squad: Rynier Bernardo, Schalk Ferreira, Munier Hartzenberg, Marko Janse van Rensburg, Cohen Jasper, Daniel Kasende, Rewan Kruger, Daniel Maartens, Tapiwa Mafura, Jeandrè Rudolph, Victor Sekekete, Alutlutho Tshakweni, Marnus van der Merwe, Gideon van der Merwe, Hencus van Wyk, Mzwanele Zito, Louis van der Westhuizen, Robert Ebersohn, Reinhardt Fortuin, Ruan Pienaar, David Brits, Oupa Mohoje, Nqobisizwe Mxoli, Sibabalo Qoma, Conraad van Vuuren.
TimesLIVE
A very different challenge awaits Cheetahs in cup tie against Toulon
The French club will be spurred on by frenzied support at their Felix Mayol base
Image: RCT Toulon/Twitter
Seven wins from their last eight starts, star power almost fully restored and frenzied fans who raise decibels like at no other rugby venue in Europe, Toulon's Stade Felix Mayol should be a daunting, if not foreboding, venue on Saturday.
With a sizeable chunk of the French naval force anchored nearby, the Cheetahs, on a half-decent run, are in for a challenge they have not yet encountered.
Coach Hawies Fourie does not need reminding of the magnitude of the task facing him and his team in their round of 16 clash in the Challenge Cup.
Image: RCT Toulon/Twitter
Toulon have been slumbering giants since those dizzying days, now almost a decade ago, when they surged to Champions Cup glory (2013-15) and a Top 14 crown in 2014.
They were big spenders and the trophies followed, but of late the bling in their trophy cabinet has not been commensurate with the size of their chequebook.
Their form this season however, has markedly improved.
Toulon are sixth on the Top 14 log, but have won only two matches fewer than log leaders Toulouse. They are clearly in an upward trajectory when compared with last year, when they won half of their 26 Top 14 league matches.
Though Bok speedster Cheslin Kolbe is out with an ankle injury, Toulon's stars appear to be aligning again and Fourie knows his team face an extraordinary challenge.
Image: Liam Del Carme
“That often happens with French teams when they have a poor year and then the owner decides he needs a better team and buys players,” said Fourie. "Then they are a lot better even if they are a league lower than where they want to be.”
Fourie has watched Toulon's last four matches and does not see any obvious shortcomings, admitting it will take a lot to beat them at home.
“They are a good all-round team. They are good in the scrums, line-outs and mauls. They are also good at stopping mauls and they have big ball carriers in the pack and at the back. They also possess a good kicking game,” Fourie said.
The coach though isn't star-struck or in awe of Saturday's opposition. His team also boasts decent recent form, albeit in the Currie Cup.
“We tried to play all the guys in the Currie Cup that were in contention for a place on this tour.
Image: Liam Del Carme
Cheetahs touring squad: Rynier Bernardo, Schalk Ferreira, Munier Hartzenberg, Marko Janse van Rensburg, Cohen Jasper, Daniel Kasende, Rewan Kruger, Daniel Maartens, Tapiwa Mafura, Jeandrè Rudolph, Victor Sekekete, Alutlutho Tshakweni, Marnus van der Merwe, Gideon van der Merwe, Hencus van Wyk, Mzwanele Zito, Louis van der Westhuizen, Robert Ebersohn, Reinhardt Fortuin, Ruan Pienaar, David Brits, Oupa Mohoje, Nqobisizwe Mxoli, Sibabalo Qoma, Conraad van Vuuren.
TimesLIVE
