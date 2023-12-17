Wallabies had ‘no plan’ under Eddie Jones: Quade Cooper

Former Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper said a lack of expertise among Eddie Jones's support staff left Australia without the proper systems in place to compete at the World Cup earlier this year.

Cooper was omitted from the tournament squad, along with long-time captain Michael Hooper and another experienced flyhalf in Bernard Foley. The twice world champions exited in the pool stage for the first time.

Cooper had been in camp with the Wallabies all year up until the squad was announced, however, and said the level of preparation was in no way comparable to the detailed plans put in place by Jones's predecessor Dave Rennie, who was sacked in January.

“One of the things I struggled with in these last six months leading into the World Cup was we didn't really have a plan,” he said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We had some great communication and talking around the game, but when you go into a game with no real plan or structure and no system, that makes it really difficult as a playmaker.