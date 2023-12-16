Stormers snatch it at the death against La Rochelle

Manie Libbok exorcised a few ghosts to seal a dramatic 21-20 victory for the Stormers over La Rochelle in the Champions Cup pool match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Libbok's conversion of Andre-Hugo Venter's try handed the Stormers an unlikely victory on final whistle.

It was a dramatic end to a match at times made peculiar by the officials.

Barely four minutes earlier visiting flyhalf Antoine Hastoy scored a converted try that appeared to put the game beyond the Stormers' reach.

However, in the build-up to the try the visitors' Joel Sclavi made head contact with Venter and was yellow carded. It didn't just leave La Rochelle a man short in the 76th minute, but Hastoy's converted try was chalked off.

The Stormers gleefully grabbed the lifeline. They had producing a sterling rearguard action after falling 11 points behind earlier in the contest. Libbok, Damian Willemse, Deon Fourie and Venter played significant roles in the resurgence.

In an uncompromising pool that contains three previous winners of this competition, the Stormers at times looked out of their depth. That they were able to pull off a win speaks volumes of their character and tenacity.

Though they had traction in the scrum, their game lacked precision as the visitors looked more incisive when opportunity beckoned.

At the back, the Stormers' usually dexterous backs appeared to operate on vastly different wavelengths.

La Rochelle proved more proficient at the ruck, mainly through the awareness and technical application of dynamic man of the match Levani Botia.