Rugby

Gambling backfired as Wallabies wallowed out of World Cup

10 October 2023 - 08:33 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones during a training session, at Stade Roger Baudras in Saint-Etienne, France on Saturday.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones during a training session, at Stade Roger Baudras in Saint-Etienne, France on Saturday.
Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australians are among the most enthusiastic gamblers on the planet so it is perhaps no surprise the country's worst Rugby World Cup campaign was built on two high-stakes decisions.

The first in January by Rugby Australia supremo Hamish McLennan to sack Dave Rennie and bring back Eddie Jones as coach may yet, he hopes, pay dividends in the future.

The second by Jones to dump the experienced core of the squad and roll the dice on youth was an abject failure as the Wallabies, now ranked 10th in the world, bowed out of the World Cup in the pool stage for the first time.

“It didn't have to be like this," Bernard Foley, one of the experienced playmakers left out of the squad, posted on social media platform X after the devastating 40-6 loss to Wales which put the campaign on life support.

Fiji's bonus point in their loss to Portugal on Sunday night drove the final nail into the coffin and the Wallabies, who had stuck around for a week in France preparing for a quarterfinal they were never likely to play, can now head home.

Jones has committed to seeing out his contract until the 2027 World Cup on home soil, if he is not sacked in the wake of a November review into the tournament by Rugby Australia.

His reputation has been severely damaged over the last month, though, and it was Australian as well as French and Portuguese fans booing him every time his face was shown on the big screen in the final pool match, a win over Portugal.

That was in part by design as the 63-year-old clearly sought to hog the limelight with his public utterances and protect his young players from the flak over the implosion of the campaign.

Getting rugby some space on the back pages of Australian newspapers was the goal from the moment Jones returned home in January and promised Australia a third World Cup triumph in France.

It was barely credible then and sounded like the ramblings of a fantasist when Australia lost all five tests in the run-up to the tournament.

A third gamble, Jones's selection of talented rookie Carter Gordon as the only specialist flyhalf in his squad had been quickly exposed when the 22-year-old's goal-kicking frailties forced the selection of Ben Donaldson at fullback to compensate.

A comfortable 35-15 opening win over Georgia raised spirits in the camp considerably, but calamity struck in the week before the second match against Fiji when captain Will Skelton and prop Taniela Tupou suffered injuries in training.

The hulking duo were key to Jones's plan of combining forward power with backline flair and, though not the only reason, the 22-15 loss to Fiji in Saint Etienne was followed by the 40-6 debacle against the Welsh in Lyon.

Rugby Australia know there are structural issues in the game that need to be sorted out and look likely to retain their trust in Jones as the man to take the Wallabies forward to the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour and the World Cup two years later.

Jones accepted that his gamble on youth was “high risk" but thought that, forged in fire, there was now the basis of a decent team that could compete with the big boys of the game again in the not too distant future.

“It's just a continuation of what we are doing," he said last week. “Work hard, be focused on developing an Australian style of rugby, players to take more individual responsibility, the leadership group to keep growing and in nine months' time we will be a different team."

Reuters

MORE:

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 month ago

France vs Boks clash will break new ground — and hearts

Defending champions South Africa face hosts and three-time losing finalists France in Paris on Sunday in a match likely to produce one of this year’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown

Scrumming is a serious business in France. It then stands to reason that tightheads are viewed as precious commodities, to the point where they often ...
Sport
18 hours ago

France star Dupont cleared to play in Springboks quarterfinal clash

Antoine Dupont's chances of playing in France's quarterfinal clash against defending champions South Africa at the World Cup were given a huge boost ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Straight back to drawing board for Fiji as England rematch clash looms

Fiji just managed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals but, having lost to minnows Portugal in their final pool C game are fully aware ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Fiji lose but go through to quarters, knocking Australia out

Fiji sneaked into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals despite a 24-23 defeat by Portugal, who claimed their first ever win in the tournament, as ...
Sport
1 day ago

Argentina down Japan in Nantes thriller to reach last eight

A clinical hat-trick from winger Mateo Carreras helped hoist Argentina into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 39-27 victory over Japan in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Flag issue doesn’t bother Boks: scrum coach Human

Talk of the Springboks not playing under the national flag does not bother no-nonsense scrum coach Daan Human.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. New Zealand's Santner relishing 'aggressive' role at World Cup Cricket
  2. Nation on song, imposing win record — France are cock-a-hoop for Boks quarter Sport
  3. Rising star Owethu Ngubane puts education first, but in netball for the long ... Sport
  4. Mokwena surprised at how Pirates’ Timm read and dominated Sundowns Soccer
  5. Gambling backfired as Wallabies wallowed out of World Cup Rugby

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church