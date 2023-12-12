Continuity, 'clarity about how we want to play' are vital for Lions' success

The Lions have recognised their time spent together as one of the pillars that has helped make them competitive this season.

Irrespective their opposition they have looked a handful this season and their latest conquest, away to Perpignan in the Challenge Cup last Sunday, served to remind of the transformation they've made this season.

“It's about continuity and clarity around how we want to play,” said assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher. “We had a great pre-season. We had time to focus on our fundamentals and style of play.”

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg agreed the Lions have benefited from not having a big player turnover the past two seasons. “It is our third season together for the squad and the coaches. The continuity has been building. We have been forming bonds on and off the field. This is the start of a big upward curve. We haven't lost a game yet this season without a bonus point. We just have to keep building on that momentum. We are only starting to see it now.”

In the fight

The Lions' fighting spirit has been in evidence this season. They suffered narrow defeats to to the Stormers, Edinburgh, Benetton and finished within seven points away to Ulster in Belfast in a match they could have won.

They have since recorded convincing wins over Zebre, the Dragons and Perpignan, perhaps as you'd expect against opposition far removed from the top of their respective leagues.

Their recent form has also allowed them to spread game time within the group. They took a much-changed touring group to the south of France for last Sunday's clash against Perpignan. That they kept the home side well at bay is testament to the development in their squad. What would have been particularly pleasing was the game management they employed to keep the hosts in check.

“Call it winning rugby, not ugly rugby,” demanded Loubscher in reference to the unadventurous but effective way in which they dismantled Perpignan. “It was the right plan against them. They love to counterattack, like most of the French team. Our game management had to be spot on and use our defence as a weapon. Luckily for us we got away with a good result,” said the former Bok wing.

Spreading game time

Loubscher is particularly pleased the Lions' first choice selection got a break, allowing the second-stringers to rise to the challenge. It gives them a wider pool to select from, though not necessarily for this weekend when they play Newcastle Falcons at Ellis Park.

“The plan to send a different team worked well for us,” enthused Loubscher. The win in Perpignan has also brought more players into the selection frame. We can select certain players against any opposition at any time.

“Certain guys put their hands up. We'll have to look at selection. Part of the plan was to get guys the fitness back,” he said about flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and fullback Andries Coetzee. “It was great to see Jordan (Hendrikse) walk away with the man of the match award. He controlled the game nicely, and defensively he was good,” said Loubscher.

Maintaining momentum

Loubscher stressed the Lions' focus now is to keep improving and maintaining their momentum. This weekend they face a team in turmoil who are struggling on and off the field.

“We'll see a different team,” said Loubscher about Newcastle. “When they face a big pack it is a struggle for them. We have to put them under pressure and force them into mistakes.

“We have to stick to our DNA, the way we play at home.”