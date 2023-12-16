Bulls go down by single point in Champions Cup match against Lyon

A stronger second half display by Lyon saw the side clinch a one-point victory over the Bulls in an entertaining Champions Cup match at Stade Gerland in France on Saturday.

The French men beat their counterparts from Pretoria 29-28 and registered their first win of the campaign.

The hosts, who were 18-12 down at the half time break, scored three tries in the final stanza, with two of them coming from their replacement players, Yanis Charcosset and Thibaut Regard.

Lyon’s other tries were scored by Ethan Dumortier, Pierre Pacheco and Alfred Parisian.

The Bulls managed three tries by Zak Burger, Sergeal Petersen and Marco van Staden while pivot scored 13 points from the kicking tee.

The two sides delivered an entertaining match with Lyon showing amazing strength on lineouts.

There were some excellent plays from players such as Mpilo Gumede for the Bulls while Thaakir Abrahams was brilliant for Lyon.

The start of the match was a bit shaky for the hosts as they committed a few mistakes which led to the Bulls opening the scoring in the second minutes of the clash.

The Bulls opening try came after hooker Jan Hendrik Wessels’ charge down which created the opportunity for Burger to collect a loose ball before he dotted the ball under poles.

Smith’s successful kick for extras gave the South Africans a good early seven points lead.

The Bulls continued to build the scoreboard pressure with every opportunity they got as flyhalf Smith scored a penalty nine minutes later to make it 10-0 in favour of the visitors.