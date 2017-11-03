Delighted Benni trades slaps for big bear hug

Benni McCarthy threatened to "slap the living daylights" out of Taariq Fielies before he scored the team's late winner against Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.

The City players and bench celebrated like they had just won the World Cup, with Fielies heading straight for McCarthy to envelop him in a bear hug.

"I have been telling him since he arrived that he is from Salt River; that he has to have that toughness in him," said McCarthy.

"He is a hard tackler, aggressive in defence and he has to be like that in attack.

"Every single game I am on his case, that I think he goes in too soft and today I said to him I would slap the living daylights out of him if I didn't see that aggression and desire. He has gone in there and put his head where it hurts. It fell kindly for him and he smashed it in the corner."

McCarthy says his side's latest victory felt better than the six wins in a row that started his tenure at City.

"Massive relief ... I don't think I have been this relieved, even when I won the best awards in my career.

"The six games we won mean nothing compared to this game today."

McCarthy says he was pleased to see his side play with more aggression and purpose since they lost the MTN8 final to Supersport United last month.

He praised his side's determination.

"The guys showed a lot of grit. It is not easy trying to play well and win games when you have lost four games in a row. Mentally it drains you and it frightens the living crap out of most of the players, me included."

City go into the three-week break third on the Absa Premiership log, but McCarthy says any talk of a title challenge must be put on hold for now.

"One step at a time. We won't get ahead of ourselves.

"Let me just stop sweating over winning tonight and get that gorilla that was sitting on my shoulder off me.

"We need the break because the games were coming thick and fast.

"It's just nice to go into this break knowing that we have a win under the belt," the City coach said.