Soccer

‘Kings of Soweto’ — Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate derby win over Pirates

31 October 2022 - 07:55
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
FNB Stadium was packed on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans flooded social media with reactions to their side's derby win over Orlando Pirates, declaring themselves the “kings of Soweto”.

The rivals came into the match with only a point between them and both looked up for the contest.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart's wonder goal from inside his own half was the difference between the sides

Maart received the ball inside the centre circle in his half in the 74th minute and, spotting Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line, decided to try a long-range chip .

It caught Mpontshane and many others by surprise as it lobbed over the keeper and dipped in under the crossbar.

It was a spectacular effort to win the first derby played in front of spectators since the Covid-19 lockdown ended.

About 93,000 spectators made their thoughts on the match known in the stands, and thousands more took to social media to share their takes on the win.

Here are some reactions:

READ MORE:

WATCH | Maart scores wonder goal to settle the derby for Kaizer Chiefs

Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart scored a spectacular wonder goal from inside his own half to decide the Soweto derby in a 1-0 DStv Premiership ...
Sport
1 day ago

We still have a long way to go, says Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane downplays beating Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Soweto derby
Sport
14 hours ago

Soweto Derby: Player ratings for Pirates and Chiefs

In a true Soweto derby style, the underdogs Kaizer Chiefs claimed all the bragging rights and three points over Orlando Pirates thanks to the ...
Sport
1 day ago
