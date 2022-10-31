Kaizer Chiefs fans flooded social media with reactions to their side's derby win over Orlando Pirates, declaring themselves the “kings of Soweto”.
The rivals came into the match with only a point between them and both looked up for the contest.
Bafana Bafana midfielder Yusuf Maart's wonder goal from inside his own half was the difference between the sides
Maart received the ball inside the centre circle in his half in the 74th minute and, spotting Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line, decided to try a long-range chip .
It caught Mpontshane and many others by surprise as it lobbed over the keeper and dipped in under the crossbar.
It was a spectacular effort to win the first derby played in front of spectators since the Covid-19 lockdown ended.
About 93,000 spectators made their thoughts on the match known in the stands, and thousands more took to social media to share their takes on the win.
Here are some reactions:
‘Kings of Soweto’ — Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate derby win over Pirates
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
