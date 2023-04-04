Benni McCarthy and Brandon Truter are the other two other coaches who have led AmaZulu in the past three years.
AmaZulu ditch ‘Fohloza’ as head coach, redeploy 32-year-old as technical director
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
AmaZulu assistant coach Ayanda Dlamini has been elevated to caretaker coach after head coach Romain Folz was shifted to a technical director role on Tuesday.
Folz, whose appointment at just 32 years of age to two Premiership clubs — Marumo Gallants and Usuthu — raised eyebrows, was redeployed after a string of unconvincing results of three defeats, a draw and a victory in AmaZulu's past five DStv Premiership matches.
During that period, Usuthu were also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup last 16 by third-tier club Dondol FC last month.
The 12th-placed Durban team lost 1-0 against 13th-placed fellow relegation battlers Swallows FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Folz, who was given the nickname “Fohloza” (one who is capable of crushing his opponents) by Usuthu owner Sandile Zungu, signed a three-year contract with the club despite having no record of success in his young coaching career.
“AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has announced changes to the club's head coach role with assistant coach Ayanda Dlamini appointed interim head coach while Romain Folz has been redeployed to the role of technical director,” Usuthu said.
Folz will be “advising the president of the technical aspects of AmaZulu's vision 2023”.
“The game is results driven and occupying 12th position with six matches to go, it is clear the performance is not fitting of a club like AmaZulu. Damini has a huge task preparing the team for the upcoming match against Cape Town [City] this weekend.”
Usuthu said in his new role Folz will be “expected not to interfere with the day to day running of the team”.
Dlamini is not new to the role, having been head coach of the club when Zungu bought AmaZulu from the Sokhela family just before the start of the 2019-2020 season.
