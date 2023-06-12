Soccer

Pitso’s humble response to second-placed coach winning Yelo League prize

12 June 2023 - 13:58 By Marc Strydom
Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Twitter/Al-Ahli Saudi Club

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso has reacted with humility to the boss of the Yelo League’s second-placed team, Al-Hazm, winning the second tier’s Coach of the Season award.

The decision seems surprising given Mosimane arrived in September with Ahli battling in seventh place after five games and steered them to the championship and promotion back to the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Ahli clinched the league title with a game to spare and ended four points clear of Hazm (68 points) on 72 points.

Mosimane, though, took the decision for Hazm’s Portuguese boss Filipe Gouveia to win Coach of the Season award gracefully.

“Winning promotion way before all the teams and winning the league is very important for the team. I value the team more than individual achievements. I was recognised by being awarded Coach of the Month twice.

“God says, be happy with what I give you, don’t envy neighbours, avoid greediness, we shall share and I love all my children. Alhamdulillah [praise be to God].”

Statements by Ahli’s management and Mosimane’s revelation that he and his fellow South African technical staff members have not been paid since January have been indicators that the coach is set for a split with the Saudi club.

