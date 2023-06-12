WATCH | Percy Tau shows Al Ahly how to get down, earns Mosimane’s praise

Percy Tau won his second Caf Champions League winners' medal, and played a crucial role, scoring a goal and playing about 180 minutes of the two-legged final, as Al Ahly beat Wydad Casablanca to lift the trophy on Sunday night.
Tau scored a headed opener in the 2-1 win in first leg of the final in Cairo last weekend when he played the full 90 minutes plus added time. He did not score in the second leg but put in the running as Ahly gritted out a 1-1 draw in Casablanca, being substituted in the 86th minute.
Ahly shared a video of Tau showing his teammates the right dance moves as they waited for their plane home on Sunday night.
Tau also won the Champions League in 2016 when he was a key player in Pitso Mosimane's triumphant Mamelodi Sundowns combination that beat Ahly's Egyptian rivals Zamalek in the final.
Mosimane, the coach who took Tau to Al Ahly from Brighton when he was in charge of the Red Devils, was among the first to weigh in and congratulate his former player.
Mosimane tweeted: “Patriotic Lion of Judah wearing the respectable South African flag. That flag is very notorious with winning major trophies in different countries and continents!
“Thank God injuries gave you a break to show your talent. My player of the tournament and a Champion of Africa.”
Mosimane also congratulated his former club, tweeting: “Congratulations to the Red Eagles, Red Army, coach and the technical team, President 'Bibo' Khatib [Mahmoud El Khatib] and the board. For many years you have figured out how to win this Cup.”
Tau's excellent form and confidence buoyed by a Champions League gold medal will be a welcome boost to Hugo Broos as he expects the Ahly striker's arrival this week for Bafana Bafana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchup against Morocco at FNB Stadium on Friday (5pm).
It will be the striker's second meeting against a crack Moroccan outfit in less than a week. Coach Walid Regragui's Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal in Qatar in December last year.
