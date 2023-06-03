Soccer

Management didn't listen to me: Mosimane opens up about tough working conditions at Al-Ahli

03 June 2023 - 10:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Pitso Mosimane and his staff have allegedly not been paid their salaries by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli since January.
Pitso Mosimane and his staff have allegedly not been paid their salaries by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli since January.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane has revealed the tough conditions he had to endure along the way while leading Saudi Arabian fallen giants Al-Ahli back to the big time.

The highly-rated South African coach helped the Jeddah-based club to achieve a swift return to the Saudi Pro League by winning the Yelo League.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia TV channel Al Arabiya, Mosimane spoke about how the club’s leadership didn’t heed his advice on player recruitment, in addition to him, his technical team and players not being paid their salaries on time.

Mosimane, who hasn't been paid his salary for five months, said he sometimes met new signings for the first time at training.

I’ve never received my salary every month: Pitso Mosimane admits not being paid by Ahli

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed he has not been paid his salary since January by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, as was reported by ...
Sport
22 hours ago

“I’m not the number one person in the team. The number one person in the team is the president. The number two person is the vice-president and I’m number three,” Mosimane said.

“I recommended the players, I gave them the players that can take us to promotion (but) they brought their own players.

“I saw (Nicolas) Milesi at training and (Vinicius) Amaral. I knew they were talking to him, but I suggested another player and suddenly I saw him (Amaral) in my office, and they said here is a new player, I said OK.”

Mosimane said Uruguayan Milesi and Amaral of Brazil didn’t help the side to win the Yelo League and gain promotion to the top tier.   

AmaZulu owner Zungu makes decision on fate of interim coach Ayanda Dlamini

AmaZulu are in the hunt for a new coach after the club management has decided not to give interim coach Ayanda Dlamini the job on a full time basis.
Sport
1 day ago

“But you must remember Amaral, Milesi, these players when they came, we were number one on the log,” Mosimane said.

“So, they didn’t put us there. They found us on top of the log until the last match (of the season).

“The players who really contributed are Saudi (players) — Hicham (Faik), (Ryad) Boudebouz, Bastos and then we got a very good football player, (Madou) Barrow.

“The Saudis (players) have done a good job for me, and I became closer to them because these are the people who took us to number one.”

Mosimane’s future with Ahli hangs in the balance and his recent statements may have worsened his relationship with his employers, who are in financial trouble.

The club president Walid Moaz was quoted in the media as saying: “Pitso Mosimane performed well with the team, but the ambition is greater.”

However, Mosimane gave a TV interview saying he has a clause in his contract that guarantees “an extension” should Ahli be promoted.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Mosimane says he has turned down offer to coach Zamalek

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane says he has received an offer to join Egyptian giants Zamalek but turned it down because “the timing is not right”.
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane and staff allegedly unpaid at Al-Ahli for months

As speculation of an exit for the coach continues to simmer, it has emerged that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli has allegedly not paid coach Pitso ...
Sport
2 days ago

AmaZulu owner Zungu makes decision on fate of interim coach Ayanda Dlamini

AmaZulu are in the hunt for a new coach after the club management has decided not to give interim coach Ayanda Dlamini the job on a full time basis.
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | PSL's 'closed-doors' awards raise questions about SA football leadership

Leadership seems to be ageing and apparently out of touch and out of ideas
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane and staff allegedly unpaid at Al-Ahli for months Soccer
  2. I’ve never received my salary every month: Pitso Mosimane admits not being paid ... Soccer
  3. AmaZulu owner Zungu makes decision on fate of interim coach Ayanda Dlamini Soccer
  4. Mosimane says he has turned down offer to coach Zamalek Soccer
  5. Swallows chair David Mogashoa gives mandate to coach Musa Nyatama Soccer

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'