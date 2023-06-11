Percy Tau's Al Ahly fight back for Champions League final win against Wydad
Egyptian giants Al Ahly scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Caf Champions League final on Sunday and claim the title as they edged holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 3-2 on aggregate.
Defender Mohamed Abdelmonem flicked on a corner from Ali Maaloul with 13 minutes remaining, with the ball looping over the home defence and into the corner of the net to hand the Cairo club a record-extending 11th title.
The victory for Ahly also brought the second Champions League title to Bafana Bafana forward star Percy Tau, who last won the title with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.
GOAL!!!— Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e) June 11, 2023
Corner flicked in on the near post by Mohamed Abdelmonem. Stunning header!
Wydad 1-1 Al Ahly (2-3)
Al Ahly now in the driving seat to win the continental competition! #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/NUX4CXYvD1
After losing 2-1 in the Egyptian capital in last Sunday’s first leg, Wydad had been on course to win on the away goals rule after fullback Yahya Attiat Allah scored a 27th-minute free kick to hand the home team the lead in front of an expectant 50,000-strong crowd at Casabalanca’s Mohamed V Stadium.
Wydad were looking to complete a dream season for Moroccan football, after the heroics of their national team in reaching the World Cup semifinals in December. But the Cairo club reaffirmed their status as Africa’s top side after losing to Wydad in last year’s final.
Reuters