Percy Tau's Al Ahly fight back for Champions League final win against Wydad

Egyptian giants Al Ahly scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Caf Champions League final on Sunday and claim the title as they edged holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 3-2 on aggregate.

Defender Mohamed Abdelmonem flicked on a corner from Ali Maaloul with 13 minutes remaining, with the ball looping over the home defence and into the corner of the net to hand the Cairo club a record-extending 11th title.

The victory for Ahly also brought the second Champions League title to Bafana Bafana forward star Percy Tau, who last won the title with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.