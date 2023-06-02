Mosimane’s technical team is made up of fellow South Africans Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids.
During the interview, the former Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana boss said it was public knowledge that Al-Ahli have financial challenges as the club president Walid Moaz spoke about in the media.
“But it’s not [just] me who is saying that, even the [club] president said that on another TV channel here in Saudi Arabia and he agreed to that. He [Moaz] said that, he agreed to that, so it’s true. If the president says that, why should I say something different?”
Mosimane has applauded his players and technical team for their professionalism as they continued to fight to get the team promoted to the country’s top tier despite these challenges.
“We haven’t been paid, but it’s unbelievable, it’s a beautiful story of players who never got paid. I think we are owed about eight or nine match bonuses and with no salaries we were beating teams with players who were getting paid.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
I’ve never received my salary every month: Pitso Mosimane admits not being paid by Ahli
Image: Twitter/Al-Ahli Saudi Club
South African coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed he has not been paid his salary since January by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, as was reported by TimesLIVE on Thursday.
During his interview with Saudi Arabia TV channel Al Arabiya, Mosimane revealed this was not the first time the club had failed to pay him, the technical team and players.
Despite this, Mosimane led the team to the Yelo League title and promotion to the Saudi Pro League.
“The first month, I got paid, but after the first month I had to wait for two months to get my money. [Sometimes] three months ... it has been like that,” Mosimane said.
“[Since] I came here I’ve never received my salary every month. No, never since I’ve been at Al Ahli.
“We are going into the fifth month now [without getting paid]. Me and my technical team, even the players. Everybody, the last time we got there was in January.”
Pitso Mosimane and staff allegedly unpaid at Al-Ahli for months
Mosimane’s technical team is made up of fellow South Africans Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids.
During the interview, the former Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana boss said it was public knowledge that Al-Ahli have financial challenges as the club president Walid Moaz spoke about in the media.
“But it’s not [just] me who is saying that, even the [club] president said that on another TV channel here in Saudi Arabia and he agreed to that. He [Moaz] said that, he agreed to that, so it’s true. If the president says that, why should I say something different?”
Mosimane has applauded his players and technical team for their professionalism as they continued to fight to get the team promoted to the country’s top tier despite these challenges.
“We haven’t been paid, but it’s unbelievable, it’s a beautiful story of players who never got paid. I think we are owed about eight or nine match bonuses and with no salaries we were beating teams with players who were getting paid.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Mosimane says he has turned down offer to coach Zamalek
Swallows chair David Mogashoa gives mandate to coach Musa Nyatama
PODCAST | ‘That moment tells you a lot about Lorch’: Pirates’ Xoki on penalty
Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League final defeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos