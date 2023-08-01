Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with speedy forward Kgaogelo Sekgota, the club has confirmed.
The Soweto giants said Sekgota, who has been with Amakhosi for two years, is already finalising a move to his new unnamed club.
“Winger, Kgaogelo Sekgota has departed Kaizer Chiefs after spending two years with the Club,” Chiefs wrote on their social media platforms.
“His new club will make an announcement in due course after finalising all the paperwork pertaining to his registration. We thank KG for all his efforts and wish him well for the rest of his footballing career.”
Sekgota is rumoured to be on his way to Stellenbosch FC, where he is going to work under the watchful eye of coach Steve Barker.
Kgaogelo Sekgota parts ways with Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with speedy forward Kgaogelo Sekgota, the club has confirmed.
The Soweto giants said Sekgota, who has been with Amakhosi for two years, is already finalising a move to his new unnamed club.
“Winger, Kgaogelo Sekgota has departed Kaizer Chiefs after spending two years with the Club,” Chiefs wrote on their social media platforms.
“His new club will make an announcement in due course after finalising all the paperwork pertaining to his registration. We thank KG for all his efforts and wish him well for the rest of his footballing career.”
Sekgota is rumoured to be on his way to Stellenbosch FC, where he is going to work under the watchful eye of coach Steve Barker.
The winger joined Chiefs in 2021 with high expectations after impressing during his time with Moroka Swallows.
However, he was not as effective at Chiefs and leaves the club without scoring a goal.
Last season he played 29 matches in all competitions under coach Arthur Zwane and provided only two assists.
The season before that, he played 19 matches, mostly from the bench under former coach Stuart Baxter.
The former Bidvest Wits winger, who has plied his trade in Portugal and Lithuania, will hope the move to his new club will help him reach his best again.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
MORE:
When it’s Benni nobody talks: Chippa coach Mammila upset at criticisms
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena bullish for a difficult season
Injured Banyana captain Jane should be ready to play against Italy
Magaia to be ‘Breadwinner’ again in Banyana’s huge clash with Italy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos