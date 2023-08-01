Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena bullish for a difficult season

01 August 2023 - 11:34 By Bonginkosi Ndadane
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena spoke with a bullish tone when he summed up the club’s final stage of preseason in the Netherlands.

“We came here with a clear mandate to try to win preseason,” Mokwena said after their undefeated run in Europe.

The 13-time DStv Premiership winners wrapped up their camp with a 2-1 win over NAC Breda on Friday.

That victory came on the back of two other wins against Eredivisie teams - a 4-1 thumping of Sparta Rotterdam preceded by a 1-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles. Before that Sundowns drew 2-2 against Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit Gent.

“We have worked on quite a few things from the schemes we want to see both in and out of possession and our rest defence scheme because we have changed the structure,” Mokwena said.

“We have worked very hard on our set pieces and the coaches have been really good. Coach Michael [Loftman], coach Wendell [Robinson] and coach Manqoba [Mngqithi] have been working hard in that space.”

The Brazilians left a cold South Africa for a hot Europe for a test where the club was looking at not only integrating its new players into the squad, but also exposing their players to a different playing style ahead of a gruelling season.

Sundowns open their season with a trip to Polokwane's Peter Mokaba Stadium to meet Sekhukhune United in the DStv Premiership on Friday. The Tshwane giants will also juggle continental football as they search for a second Caf Champions League crown and have been widely tipped to be one of eight teams that will feature in the inaugural African Football League which will kick off in October.

With the Premier Soccer League having added the Carling Knockout Cup as a third cup competition in 2023-24, Downs will enter a staggering six competitions.

It will be a defining season for Mokwena as he looks to stamp his imprint at the club, having taken over as the outright coach midway through last season. Since becoming the sole coach, the technical team appointments the club has made have been in line with Mokwena’s vision.

Mokwena spoke at length about their clash with Go Ahead Eagles, saying it was a “difficult game” that was the preparation they needed before their quest to win their sixth league title in a row begins.

“Very robust, very physical and direct team that made us suffer a lot on the pitch,” Mokwena said.

“We didn’t have as much possession and didn’t dominate as much of the pitch, but we responded the way we anticipated the games to go this season.

“There are games that are going to be difficult and there are games that are going to demand that we adopt certain elements, particularly from a defensive perspective where we suffered a bit more.”

