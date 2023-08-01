She has already provided for Banyana in New Zealand, scoring the lone goal that gave the South Africans a shock lead against Sweden in their opener at Wellington Regional Stadium, only for the Scandinavians to fight back for a last-gasp 2-1 win.
Magaia to be ‘Breadwinner’ again in Banyana’s huge clash with Italy
They don't call her “Breadwinner” for nothing. Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia has been instrumental in providing big goals for the team in crucial matches.
If South Africa, the lowest-ranked team in group G, achieve the almost unthinkable by beating Italy to stand an excellent chance of a stunning 2023 Women's World Cup upset, Magaia is likely to be the player who again earns the bread in front of goal.
South Africans will be glued to their television sets when the 54th-ranked Banyana meet the Azzurri at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on Wednesday morning in what will surely be one of the most-viewed Banyana matches in history.
If they win and third-ranked Sweden keep to form, winning or drawing against 28th-ranked Argentina at New Zealand's Waikato Stadium, Banyana will progress to meet the Netherlands in Sunday's last-16 match at Australia's Sydney Football Stadium.
Magaia scored two goals in the match in which Banyana downed hosts Morocco 2-1 in Rabat to win their maiden Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July last year.
She has already provided for Banyana in New Zealand, scoring the lone goal that gave the South Africans a shock lead against Sweden in their opener at Wellington Regional Stadium, only for the Scandinavians to fight back for a last-gasp 2-1 win.
She picked up a knock against the Swedes, but started on the wing, having a quieter game as Banyana blew a 2-0 lead, drawing 2-2 against Argentina on Thursday.
Magaia said what she's been able to do for Banyana in the past gives her hope of a repeat against Italy.
“Our talks with teammates have really been about listening to the coaches and doing what we can to win the game,” she said.
Banyana will play without their central midfielders, skipper Refiloe Jane, who is injured, and Kholosa Biyana, who is suspended after picking up yellow cards against Sweden and Argentina.
Magaia, who turns out for Sejong Sportstoto in South Korea, said she had a word with Jane, who plies her trade with Sassuolo in Italy's Serie A, about what to expect against the Azzurri.
‘It’s also my reputation on the line’: Ellis defends Banyana selections
“She told me Italy are a team that plays with intensity, obviously they're a team that press. With me, who holds onto the ball, I'll need to release the ball quicker so I can beat them. And yes, we can beat them,” said the Limpopo-born player.
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the team learnt plenty of lessons in their first two group matches, which gives them hope of getting the crucial result against Italy.
“We know we're a team that can create chances. We've shown that and we've taken [some of] our chances,” she said.
“But we need to be better organised in critical moments — not just defence, but the whole team has to play its part.”
Banyana could join Nigeria as the second African nation to qualify for the last 16 and would also join debutants Morocco and Zambia, who won at least one match in this tournament.
An unlikely win for Argentina against Sweden may leave Banyana needing a better goal difference to qualify for the last 16.
