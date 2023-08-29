Lepasa and Maswanganyi strike again as on-fire Orlando Pirates slay City

Orlando Pirates put in a brilliant performance to add to Cape Town City's woes, Bucs notching a 2-0 DStv Premiership victory at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Zakhele Lepasa (ninth minute) and man of the match Patrick Maswanganyi (75th) were on the scoresheet for the Buccaneers for the second game running.

The two players also found the back of the net when the Sea Robbers defeated Comoros’ Djabal Club 3-0 in their Caf Champions League preliminary stage match on Friday night at their Soweto home venue.

Lepasa, who has scored nine goals in six matches in all competitions, produced a brace on Friday.

Pirates needed to win against City to close a growing gap between them and early-season leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.