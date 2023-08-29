Soccer

Lepasa and Maswanganyi strike again as on-fire Orlando Pirates slay City

29 August 2023 - 21:41 By Sithembiso Dindi at Orlando Stadium
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Zakhele Lepasa shoots to score scores for Orlando Pirates while Thato Mokeke of Cape Town City looks on in their DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
Zakhele Lepasa shoots to score scores for Orlando Pirates while Thato Mokeke of Cape Town City looks on in their DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates put in a brilliant performance to add to Cape Town City's woes, Bucs notching a 2-0 DStv Premiership victory at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Zakhele Lepasa (ninth minute) and man of the match Patrick Maswanganyi (75th) were on the scoresheet for the Buccaneers for the second game running.

The two players also found the back of the net when the Sea Robbers defeated Comoros’ Djabal Club 3-0 in their Caf Champions League preliminary stage match on Friday night at their Soweto home venue.

Lepasa, who has scored nine goals in six matches in all competitions, produced a brace on Friday.

Pirates needed to win against City to close a growing gap between them and early-season leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coming into the clash, Bucs were 11 points behind the defending champions, though Sundowns had played two more games. The victory took Pirates to fourth position after four matches, eight points behind the leaders.

The Cape outfit have now gone four matches without a win in all competitions, with three defeats in the league and one in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

Pirates had a fast start with Lepasa finding the back of the net as early as the ninth minute with a beautiful goal.

The on-form striker received a pass from defender Paseka Mako on the edge of the box and eluded his marker, Keanu Cupido, then blasted past Darren Keet.

The Soweto giants had full control of play in the first half, playing some excellent football with some deft touches from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Relebohile Mofokeng, Maswanganyi and others.

But they couldn’t translate that dominance into more goals before the break.

The Citizens struggled to string passes together and hardly took shots at Pirates’ goalkeeper Sipho Chaine. City managed just two shots in the opening half, with one on target.

Coach Eric Tinkler had last season’s league joint-top scorer Khanyisa Mayo on the bench. Angolan striker Joaquim Paciência started up front alongside Thabiso Kutumela.

The introduction of Mayo, Juan Zapata and Jaedin Rhodes in the second half seemed to give the visitors some oomph to attack Pirates.

However, it was the hosts who doubled their lead with 15 minutes left to play when Maswanganyi finished off a low cross by substitute Deon Hotto.

City's players were not happy with the match referee, Michael Mosemeng, awarding the goal as they were convinced Keet saved the ball before it crossed the line. But the officials saw something different.

Pirates will not have much time to celebrate their victory as they travel to Stellenbosch FC for the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday (3pm).

READ MORE

Mmodi and Kaizer Chiefs’ front-line can only get better, says Ntseki

Scoring a brace can only help Kaizer Chiefs’ new forward Pule Mmodi settle his nerves after his move to the big club, Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki ...
Sport
5 hours ago

‘Tricks are beautiful, but ...’ – Pirates coach Jose Riveiro on showboating

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro does not have an issue with players showboating, so long as it is done with good purpose.
Sport
1 day ago

Lyle Foster ‘super-happy’ to score Burnley’s first goal back in EPL

Bafana Bafana emerging talent Lyle Foster had a bittersweet afternoon at Turf Moor on Sunday where he was “super-happy” to score Burnley’s first goal ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Lyle Foster scores his first Premier League goal

Lyle Foster scored his first Premier League (EPL) goal in just his second match in the top flight but could not help Burnley avoid a 3-1 defeat ...
Sport
2 days ago

Lepasa, Maswanganyi shine as Pirates beat Comoros minnows Djabal

Zakhele Lepasa’s purple patch continueds as he scored his second brace of the season when Orlando Pirates beat Djabal Club 3-0 to proceed to the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Some days we trained with just the left foot: ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena recalls Gift Leremi

Lebohang “Cheeseboy’ Mokoena has recounted how the brilliance of former teammate and friend Gift Leremi pushed him to elevate his game to another ...
Sport
5 days ago

‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena on picking up the pieces after tragic loss of his wife

Former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town midfield star Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena has opened up about how he is ...
Sport
1 week ago

PSL confirms venues and dates for MTN8 semifinals

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday confirmed the dates and venues of the two-legged MTN8 semifinals.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Lepasa and Maswanganyi strike again as on-fire Orlando Pirates slay City Soccer
  2. Rugby World Cup tarnished already as draw makes mockery of rankings Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi Kodwa needs to KO clowns of Boxing SA urgently Sport
  4. Fifa World Cup bonuses ‘won’t be paid directly to Banyana players’: Monyepao Soccer
  5. Boks sweat in hot, humid Corsica and put All Blacks stunner behind them Rugby

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Watch the emotional speech by Checkers Championship Boerewors winner 2023