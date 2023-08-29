Soccer

Mmodi and Kaizer Chiefs’ front-line can only get better, says Ntseki

29 August 2023 - 18:17 By Marc Strydom
Pule Mmodi celebrates scoring for Kaizer Chiefs in their 3-0 DStv Premiership win against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Scoring a brace can only help Kaizer Chiefs’ new forward Pule Mmodi settle his nerves after his move to the big club, Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki says.

Chiefs played it compact and had less of the ball in their 3-0 DStv Premiership win — Amakhosi’s first league win of the season — against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Their counterattacking game was a feature noticed by pundits as perhaps counter-intuitive to a team seeking to recapture past glories in results and playing style, their goals certainly were pleasing to the eye.

Mmodi expertly finished two of them, impressive new Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo weighed in with the third. Tebogo Potsane provided two assists — one with a delightful back-heel — to leave Ntseki pleased with the aggression his side displayed upfront.

Ntseki took some satisfaction, too, at the manner in which his signings are showing signs of settling, even if it has been an up and down start under the new head coach.

He will hope for another positive result when Amakhosi meet Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

“I think we brought Pule Mmodi in with the clear understanding that he’s a quality player,” the coach said. “But we always say this of players coming from other teams: Kaizer Chiefs is a different beast and the most important thing is to settle. Scoring the two goals I think will help him [in that].

“Also, Potsane assisting in two goals will also settle our front three in terms of the contribution they made.

“Yes, we were very solid in defence and midfield [in Chiefs’ previous matches this campaign], but we needed more aggression in the final third. Mmodi raised his hand and everything fell into place, and he managed to score the goals.

“This was a morale booster for all the players, to say, ‘yes, we can score goals’, which is very important.”

Chiefs have started with a draw (against Chippa United) and two defeats in the league before beating Usuthu. They beat Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals, and meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Premiership midweek fixtures

Tuesday:

  • SuperSport United v Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm)
  • Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City, Orlando Stadium (7.30pm)

Wednesday:

  • Polokwane City v Mamelodi Sundowns, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm)
  • AmaZulu v TS Galaxy, Moses Mabhida Stadium (7.30pm)
  • Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Athlone Stadium (7.30pm)
  • Chippa United v Royal AM, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7.30pm)
  • Richards Bay v Sekhukhune United, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium (7.30pm)
  • Moroka Swallows v Cape Town Spurs, Dobsonville Stadium (7.30pm)

