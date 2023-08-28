Soccer

Lyle Foster ‘super-happy’ to score Burnley’s first goal back in EPL

28 August 2023 - 08:30 By Marc Strydom
Lyle Foster scores for Burnley in their 3-1 Premier League defeat against Aston Villa at Turf Moor in Burnley on Sunday.
Image: EPA/Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana emerging talent Lyle Foster had a bittersweet afternoon at Turf Moor on Sunday where he was “super-happy” to score Burnley’s first goal back in the Premier League (EPL) but disappointed they could not get more from the game in a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Foster, proving a favourite for manager Vincent Kompany up-front in the Clarets’ return to the top flight, started his second game in succession and banged in a well-taken 47th-minute strike to bring Burnley back to 2-1 after a first-half brace by Matty Cash (fourth and 20th).

New boys Burnley paid for some naiveté allowing Villa an early lead, and for not taking good chances after Foster’s goal, as French forward Moussa Diaby made it 3-1 in the 61st.

“Glory to God. I’m super-happy, it’s super-special. It doesn’t feel as nice not winning but, yeah, happy to have scored the first goal back in the Prem,” Foster said after the game.

Foster started and impressed in Burnley’s opening game back in the EPL, a 3-0 defeat away to leaguer and European champions Manchester City.

He admitted it was another tough outing for his promoted side on Sunday.

“I think with us being a new team it was a bit difficult for us to get going in the first 15 minutes. Once we got our foot [on the ball] going, it was just a bit tough that they got the second goal.

“We got one early in the first half but unfortunately for us they got their third. Ja, just a tough day at the office but we’ll bounce back stronger next week.”

He said at the break Kompany urged Burnley to stick to their gameplan.

“The manager’s message was, ‘We go at them, we keep on playing our football and we believe in who we are; we stick to our system’, and I think we tried to do that.

“We got the early goal and just unfortunate we didn’t get the equaliser too.”

Foster was asked how confident he is Burnley’s young team with some new faces adapting to the squad will soon adjust to life in the Premier League.

“More than 100% confident to be fair. I’ve got all the confidence in the players and the group and the staff.

“And yes, we’re just waiting for our moment. We’re a new team, we’re coming together now but the talent in the squad is unbelievable.

“It’s a fairly young squad but I think we can only grow from this and get better.”

Orlando Pirates youth product Foster joined Burnley for a record South African transfer fee in January and played 11 games as the Clarets won the Championship, scoring one goal,  and four matches in the FA Cup in the second half of last season.

