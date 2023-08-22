Soccer

‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena on picking up the pieces after tragic loss of his wife

22 August 2023 - 09:15
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Mokoena is adjusting after the loss of his wife.
Former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Mokoena is adjusting after the loss of his wife.
Image: MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

Former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town midfield star Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena has opened up about how he is picking up the pieces after the tragic death of his wife Masentle. 

Mokoena said he and his four children — Sentle, Chantelle, Shaun and Sheba — are receiving counselling after Masentle died while giving birth a few months ago and he is adapting to life as both mom and dad. 

In a career that produced two league titles, Mokoena starred for Bafana, Pirates, Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town and Moroka Swallows in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). 

“It was a shock of my life because this person is my soul mate, she was someone who has been part of my life for a long time. I have known my wife for the past 14 years and eight years in marriage,” he said. 

Mokoena talks about: Losing his wife Insists he has not yet retired The genius of the late Gift Leremi Missing out on overseas moves Bafana Bafana Helping players like Monnapule Saleng and Themba Zwane Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town, Moroka Swallows and many MORE fascinating stories of his successful career.

“She was influential in my life, she brought a lot of changes in my life and I learnt a lot from her in terms of how to conduct myself as a family man and I have always put family first. 

“From the club where I come from [Pirates], we were taught that [being a family man] from a young age. And that’s why I decided to get married early in my career. Most players don’t do that but it brought a lot of stability in my life and it made me focus more on my football. 

“That’s way I was able to sustain myself for that long. Even in the heavens I know she is checking up on me to take care of the kids and fulfil all the dreams that we wanted to achieve.” 

Mokoena has not kicked a ball since July 2022 when he left Swallows but insists he has not retired. 

“She is dearly missed and I am currently going through counselling because I need that and that is the reason I have decided to take a break from football to try to sort out my kids. 

“I have to make sure my kids are well looked after and they also receive counselling to go past this. I know it is not going to be easy because we will never forget but life has to go on. 

“I will also have to gather myself and be a mom and dad at the same time. They say God works in mysterious ways and I am saying that because before she passed away and she passed while giving birth.

“During her pregnancy she said to me the 'gynae' [gynaecologist] told her not to do too much work. She had to rest a lot and she started involving me in the kitchen. I started preparing the kids for school in the morning and I was not aware that she was actually preparing me for, 'One day I won’t be here'.”

READ MORE

As Messi Mania hits US, Bafana’s Hlongwane has same scoring rate in cup

While US football has been gripped by “Messi Mania” over Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup triumph on the back of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi’s ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Four wins from four games, but Mokwena says Sundowns have not hit high gear

Mamelodi Sundowns have started the DStv Premiership campaign with a perfect record of four wins out of four starts, but coach Rulani Mokwena says ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns dominate Chippa to silence coach Morgan Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila promised to match Mamelodi Sundowns pound for pound, but reality proved to be different as they suffered a 2-0 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs were ‘second in everything’, Ntseki admits as missiles thrown in Mbombela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki admitted his team his team were “second in everything” as they capitulated to a 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela ...
Sport
1 day ago

'I needed to be strong for others': Banyana keeper Dlamini on being benched at World Cup

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile 'Sticks' Dlamini has insisted there was nothing untoward about her being left on the bench in all four matches ...
Sport
3 days ago

Zakhele Lepasa again proves match winner for Pirates

Zakhele Lepasa is becoming Orlando Pirates' regular match winner in the 2023-2024 campaign.
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs mourn Dick Cecil, who signed Kaizer Motaung to Atlanta Chiefs in 1968

Kaizer Chiefs are mourning the death of Richard “Dick” Cecil, a figure who played a role in the Soweto giants' history when, as the president of ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bok selections against All Blacks may bring more posers Rugby
  2. ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena on picking up the pieces after tragic loss of his wife Soccer
  3. Rugby World Cup pool C | Australia, Wales to fight it out for first place Rugby
  4. Miraculous Maharaj has World Cup firmly in his sights Sport
  5. Spain’s football association chief apologises for World Cup kiss Soccer

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'