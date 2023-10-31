Sundowns have to ‘knuckle down’ for tough second leg in Cairo: Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has praised his side's ability to take a lead against Al Ahly in their African Football League (AFL) semifinal missing big-name strikers.

He admitted, however, a 1-0 scoreline means Downs will have to “knuckle down” in the second leg in Cairo.

Thapelo Maseko's strike in Sunday's first leg in Pretoria earned Downs a slim advantage. It remains to be seen if they can protect a single-goal lead in Wednesday's second leg against the current and 11-time Caf Champions League winners at Cairo International Stadium (8pm SA time).

Sundowns were missing ace strikers Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro Costa at Loftus, meaning a number of midfielders had to press into more advanced roles.

Mokwena was asked if he believes the team can replicate such an attacking strategy in Egypt as they seek to finally transfer a major continental semifinal into a place in a final for the first time since winning the Champions League in 2016.