Soccer

Thembi Kgatlana scores a brace as Banyana beat DRC in Olympic qualifier

30 October 2023 - 17:30
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Banyana Banyana player Thembi Kgatlana with the ball during the Caf Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2nd Leg match against DR Congo at Orlando Stadium on October 30, 2023.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana have kept alive their ambitions to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games for the first time since 2016 after their hard-fought 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at Orlando Stadium on Monday.  

The African champions were made to dig deep to defeat a stubborn DRC in the second leg of the Caf Women’s Olympic qualifiers second round.  

Star player Thembi Kgatlana scored twice in the final stanza to send her team to the third round of the qualifiers.   

Banyana progressed by 3-1 on aggregate after two teams played to a 1-1 draw in DRC.  

But South Africa needed to win at home to progress to the next round because the away goal rule does not apply in these qualifiers.  

Banyana were in control for most of the game and created a lot of scoring opportunities while there wasn’t much from DRC.  

Players such as Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia troubled the visitors' defence, but they were not able to find the back of the net in the opening half.  

South Africa continued to throw everything upfront in search of a goal in the final stanza.  

Their hard work finally paid off on 71 minutes when US-based star player Kgatlana found the back of the net.  

Kgatlana was set up by Mamelodi Sundowns player Nicole Michaels, who had a good game on Monday.  

Kgatlana completed her brace with two minutes left on the clock and ensured a victory for coach Desiree Ellis' charges.  

Banyana are determined to return to the Olympics stage after they missed out on the last one, 2020, through their failure to book a spot.  

That was a step backwards after they had been part of the tournament in 2012 and 2016.

TimesLIVE

