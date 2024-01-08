Soccer

Five young players to watch at Afcon

08 January 2024 - 17:25
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara receives his the Man of the Tournament award from Caf president Patrice Motsepe during the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final at Cairo International Stadium on March 11 2023 in Cairo, Egypt. File photo.
Image: Olayinka Luqman/Gallo Images

As the kickoff of the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) gets closer, TimesLIVE looks at young players who might set the tournament alight.   

The 34th edition of the showpiece is to start on Saturday with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau.   

While coaches have opted to pick experienced campaigners in a bid to win the tournament, a few deserving youngsters have not been left out. 

Here is our pick:  

Mohammed Kudus, 23, Ghana   

Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring Ghana's second goal in their World Cup Group H match against Korea Republic at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 28 2022.
Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Having missed the previous edition of the Afcon due to an injury, the West Ham United shining star will be eager to make his mark in the continental showpiece this year.   

Kudus is key to the Black Stars' ambition of winning the tournament for the first time since 1982.   

The 23-year-old will go into the competition on the back of a successful campaign with West Ham, where he has scored nine goals in 24 matches in all competitions.   

Pape Matar Sarr, 21, Senegal   

Senegal's Pape Matar Sarr during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against England at Al Bayt Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Image: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Pape Matar Sarr has been unbelievable for his Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur which resulted in the London club handing him a new deal of six-and-a-half years.   

He is going to add the firepower Senegal need to defend their title.  

Lamine Camara, 20, Senegal   

At the age of 20, Camara is making a name for himself in Europe where he turns out for French side Metz.   

The young midfielder, who is the reigning Caf Young Player of the Year, has featured 17 times for the Ligue 1 outfit and has a single goal and a couple of assists.   

He made his debut for the Senegal senior national team a year ago and has amassed eight caps and has two goals to his name.   

He played a pivotal role in Senegal winning the U-20 Afcon last year and the African Nations Champions (Chan) in 2022.   

Abde Ezzalzouli, 22, Morocco   

Abde Ezzalzouli (right) of Morocco dribbles the ball past Antoine Griezmann of France during a Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal game at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Image: Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Abde Ezzalzouli was one the two young African stars who lost the Caf Young Player of the Year gong to Camara during the awards ceremony late last year.   

The youngster, who plays club football in Spain's La Liga and is regular for Real Betis, has impressed and worked his way up to the senior Morocco side from the U-20s and U-23s.   

He made his debut under coach Walid Regragui in 2022 and has won seven caps for the senior national team.   

Ezzalzouli was part of the history-making Morocco side at the 2022 Fifa World Cup and featured three times.  

Oswin Appollis, 21, South Africa   

Oswin Appollis of Polokwane City during the DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 09, 2023.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

If he gets the nod to play games from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, the Polokwane City player will be a handful for defenders because of his pace and skill and he is not afraid to take people on.   

Appollis has played just once for Bafana, making his debut in November against Rwanda during the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.   

However, he is not new to the national team set-up as he has played for the U-20s and U-23s.

