Robert Mugabe’s son arrested after friend alleges $12k property damage
The 31-year-old, second child of the former president with Grace Mugabe, was arrested in Harare on Sunday
20 February 2023 - 18:01 By Sharon Mazingaizo
The son of Zimbabwe’s late former president Robert Mugabe was arrested over allegations he damaged property while attending a party in Harare’s upmarket Strathaven suburb over the weekend...
