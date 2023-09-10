Morocco survivors seek aid as quake toll of 2,000 seen likely to rise
Residents dig the dead from rubble as the next 24 to 48 hours is seen critical to saving lives
10 September 2023 - 17:27
Survivors of Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades struggled to find food and water on Sunday as the search for the missing continued in hard-to-reach villages and the death toll of more than 2,000 seemed likely to rise further...
