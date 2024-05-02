Gas, structural tests needed after M1 tunnel fire, says City Power

Before City Power can restore electricity to the affected areas after cables caught fire underground along the M1 this week, tests must be conducted to assess the gas levels in the tunnels, the power utility says.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) also needs to assess the structural integrity of the tunnel, to ascertain that it will not collapse and harm technicians while working.

“As soon as those two safety aspects have been addressed, City Power will start clearing the rubble and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire on the electricity infrastructure,” he said.

The fire, which began on Tuesday evening, cut off power supply to Braamfontein, part of the Johannesburg CBD, Parktown and parts of Newtown. It also led to road closures in the area.

Cable theft is suspected to be the cause of the blaze under the M1 double-decker highway after teams found tools and a cellphone while containing the fire on Wednesday.

The Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) concluded its inspection on Thursday afternoon and granted City Power clearance to access the site.

Mangena said the outcome of the assessment will determine the scope of work and the estimated time of completion of repairs.

“The local power utility is continuing with the process of exploring other ways to restore power to the affected customers by back-feeding through the Fort and Bree substations. So far, we have managed to restore supply to Metro Centre, Liberty Life, Braampark and other office buildings in the Braamfontein area,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, City Power's security team exchanged fire on Wednesday night with criminals living in a makeshift squatter camp under the M1 along Carr Street, after they were found attempting to steal the cable that got burnt during the fire.

“A substantial amount of cable had already been cut and put into recycling bags, but the security personnel managed to recover all of it. Fortunately, no-one was injured and a criminal complaint has been lodged with the police.”

