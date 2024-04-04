Slavery tribunal: Africa, Caribbean united on call for reparations

The UN leadership has now come out in support of reparations, which have been used in other circumstances to offset large moral and economic debts, such as to Japanese Americans interned by the US during World War 2 and to families of Holocaust survivors.

“We call for reparatory justice frameworks, to help overcome generations of exclusion and discrimination,” UN general secretary Antonio Guterres said on March 25, in his most direct public comments yet on the issue. Guterres' office did not respond to a request for comment about a possible tribunal.

“No country with a legacy of enslavement, the trade in enslaved Africans, or colonialism has fully reckoned with the past, or comprehensively accounted for the impacts on the lives of people of African descent today,” said Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights office, in response to a question about the tribunal.

The Netherlands apologised for its role in transatlantic slavery last year and announced a roughly $200m fund to address that past. A spokesperson for the foreign ministry said it was not aware of the discussions around a tribunal and could not respond to questions.

The French government declined to comment. The governments of Portugal, Spain and Denmark did not respond to requests for comment.

Claimants and defendants

The push for a tribunal stems in part from a belief that claims need to be enshrined in a legal framework, said Okumu-Masiga, of the Africa Judges and Jurists Forum.

Several institutions, including the EU, have concluded that transatlantic slavery was a crime against humanity.

After the 1940s Nuremberg trials, the UN formalised the structure of special tribunals — criminal courts set up on an ad hoc basis to investigate serious international crimes such as crimes against humanity.

The UN has since established two: one to prosecute those responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide and another to prosecute war crimes committed in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

The Rwanda and Yugoslavia tribunals were established by the UN Security Council, however, the International Criminal Court, another international UN tribunal, was founded through a General Assembly resolution, a possible route for a slavery reparations tribunal, Hansford said.

Okumu-Masiga said affected countries, descendants of enslaved people and indigenous groups could be potential claimants, while defendants could include nations and institutions with historic links to slavery or even descendants of enslavers.

An international tribunal is not the only judicial path available.

At a summit of Caribbean countries in February , the gathered prime ministers and presidents proposed working with the AU to request an ICJ advisory legal opinion on reparations through the UN General Assembly, a source familiar with the matter at Caricom said.

Makmid Kamara, founder of the Accra-based civil society group Reforms Initiatives that works with the AU on reparatory justice, said decisions on which route to take would be made based on that advisory by the ICJ.

Reparations movement

From the 15th to the late 19th century, at least 12.5-million enslaved Africans were forcibly transported by mainly European but also US and Brazilian-flagged ships and sold into slavery.

Before pushing for the abolition of slavery, Britain transported an estimated 3.2-million people, the most active European country after Portugal, which enslaved nearly 6-million.

Those who survived the brutal voyage ended up toiling on plantations under inhumane conditions in the Americas, mostly in Brazil, the Caribbean and the US, while others profited from their labour.