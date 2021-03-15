Nowhere to hide: local art exhibitions you can’t miss

These five must-sees include new work by Brett Murray, Gillian Condy and ceramic artist Zizipho Poswa

1. SOUTH SOUTH Veza | Online



Newly launched platform SOUTH SOUTH (https://south-south.art/?gclid=Cj0KCQiA4feBBhC9ARIsABp_nbXLTvIrZxwdheo6_c6KlWiUHa82nunWUMU2hqKJ6NEmOxISb594g20aAjBFEALw_wcB) is an online forum and community for artists, curators, galleries and collectors from the Global South. The founders — who include Liza Essers, owner of the Goodman Gallery — describe the platform as a “central portal to experience the programmes and artist profiles of galleries within and dedicated to the Global South”...