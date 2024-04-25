Soccer

Man City humble Brighton to keep pressure on Arsenal in title race

25 April 2024 - 23:05 By Reuters
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium on April 25, 2024 in Brighton, England.
Image: David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Phil Foden struck twice as Manchester City stepped up their bid for a fourth Premier League crown in a row with a ruthless 4-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

A day after Liverpool's title challenge suffered a huge blow with a 2-0 defeat at Everton, City kept up the pressure on leaders Arsenal with a dominant display that left them one point behind the London club with a game in hand.

Kevin De Bruyne's superb diving header put City, missing top scorer Erling Haaland due to injury, ahead in the 17th minute.

Foden scored his first - and 50th league goal - with a deflected free kick and Brighton defensive errors allowed Bernardo Silva to win the ball and set up Foden to sweep a shot into the bottom corner before halftime.

Julian Alvarez completed the rout midway through the second half and Brighton, who remained 11th in the table, never looked capable of launching a fightback.

