10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel

With the price of fuel on the rise, we look at a clutch of vehicles capable of travelling long distances between fill-ups

20 September 2023 - 21:09 By Motoring Reporter
The Renault Duster in 1.5dCi Zen Auto specification offers a range of 1,041km.
Image: Supplied

The fuel price is already ripping a sizeable hole in the average South African's pocket and with another dramatic increase set for October 4 (about R1.20/litre for petrol and as much as R2/l in the wholesale price of diesel at the time of writing), cash-strapped consumers are going to feel even more financial pain when they pull up to the pumps.

With this is mind the TimesLIVE Motoring team selected 10 cars theoretically capable of giving you more than 1,000km of driving range on a single tank of fuel; a feat we feel in this day and age is probably more important than top speeds and neck-snapping acceleration times. From compact hatchbacks and executive saloons to workhorse bakkies capable of carrying any load, there's something here for any motorist looking to go the distance. 

Renault Duster 1.5dCi Zen Auto | R421,999

This tried and tested SUV (above) is fitted with a 1.5l turbodiesel engine and enough ground clearance to tackle light off-road terrain. With a claimed combined fuel consumption of 4.8l/100km and a 50l tank, it offers a maximum driving range of 1,041km. 

The Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD double cab L manual will reward you with 1,041km.
Image: Supplied

Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD double cab L manual | R 526,900

A worthy alternative to the Toyota Hilux, the often overlooked D-Max was recently made available with a 1.9l turbodiesel engine built to offer reduced running costs. A claimed combined fuel consumption of 7.3l/100km and a 76l tank also make it good for 1,041km.

With its 65l fuel tank the Audi Q5 40TDI quattro Advanced can go 1,048km between fill-ups.
Image: Supplied

Audi Q5 40TDI quattro Advanced | R1,001,900

Equally at home on the school run as it is turning up to a business meeting, the Q5 is an excellent all-rounder. This model is powered by a 2.0l turbodiesel engine that sips 6.2l/100km on the combined cycle. A 65l tank gives you a maximum range of 1,048km.

The Honda Fit 1.5 Hybrid e.HEV should be good for 1,081km.
Image: Supplied

Honda Fit 1.5 Hybrid e.HEV | R519,900

This flagship model of the Honda Jazz range features a full hybrid powertrain designed to tear the teeth out of urban commuting. With a claimed combined fuel consumption of just 3.7l/100km and a generous 40l tank, it offers a best case driving range of 1,081km. 

The Haval Jolion 1.5 HEV Luxury sports a 55l tank and a range of 1,100km.
Image: Supplied

Haval Jolion 1.5 HEV Luxury | R549,950

The Jolion has been a hit with local motorists as it offers a lot of space and features for the money. This hybrid model is a real fuel-miser too, with Haval claiming it sips 5.0l/100km on the combined cycle. Primed by a 55l tank, it can return a driving range of 1,100km. 

A fuel-saving powertrain and 43l tank give the Corolla 1.8 XS CVT Hybrid a range of 1,102km.
Image: Supplied

Corolla 1.8 XS CVT Hybrid | R564,600

The Corolla Hybrid offers the same excellent drivetrain as the Japanese carmaker's Prius but in a far more conventional three-box saloon body style. It is spacious, practical and with a claimed combined fuel consumption of just 3.9l/100km, offers a range of 1,102km. 

Fitted with a 1.6l turbodiesel engine and 54l tank, the Kia Sportage offers a maximum driving range of 1,102km.
Image: Supplied

Kia Sportage 1.6CRDi LX | R609,995

The fifth-generation Sportage is a stylish crossover SUV offering svelte looks, decent practicality and rock-solid build quality. Earlier this year the line-up was bolstered by the addition of a 1.6l turbodiesel engine claimed to drink 4.9l/100km on the combined cycle. Pair this with a 54l tank and you're also looking at a maximum driving range of 1,102km. 

The Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT SuperCab XL manual packs an 80l tank good enough for 1,159km of driving range.
Image: Supplied

Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT SuperCab XL manual | R504,900

Offering a useful amount of extra interior space over the Single Cab model, the Ranger SuperCab is an appealing everyday workhorse willing to conquer most tasks. When paired to Ford's 2.0l single turbo diesel engine and six-speed manual box, it will use 6.9l/100km on the combined cycle. Matched to an 80l tank, you can expect a range of 1,159km.

The frugal 520d is equipped with a 60l tank giving you a range of 1,176km.
Image: Supplied

BMW 520d | TBC in fourth quarter of 2023

Arguably one of the better looking cars in the current BMW stable, this oil-burning 5 Series model offers a luxurious interior, plenty of space and a surprisingly engaging driving experience to boot. Its punchy 2.0l turbodiesel engine commands just 5.1l/100km on the combined cycle, which, with a 60l tank, gives you a maximum range of 1,176km.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2.8GD TX lays claim to a 150l tank for a distance-slaying 1,898km of range.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2.8GD TX | R1,145,500

The do-anything, go-anywhere Prado is a rugged and reliable adventurer equally at home around the concrete jungle as it is exploring the arid West Coast wilderness. Though it's proven 2.8l turbodiesel might be a bit on the thirsty side at 7.9l/100km on the combined cycle, a monstrous 150l fuel tank gives a truly impressive maximum range of 1,898km.

