The fuel price is already ripping a sizeable hole in the average South African's pocket and with another dramatic increase set for October 4 (about R1.20/litre for petrol and as much as R2/l in the wholesale price of diesel at the time of writing), cash-strapped consumers are going to feel even more financial pain when they pull up to the pumps.
With this is mind the TimesLIVE Motoring team selected 10 cars theoretically capable of giving you more than 1,000km of driving range on a single tank of fuel; a feat we feel in this day and age is probably more important than top speeds and neck-snapping acceleration times. From compact hatchbacks and executive saloons to workhorse bakkies capable of carrying any load, there's something here for any motorist looking to go the distance.
Renault Duster 1.5dCi Zen Auto | R421,999
This tried and tested SUV (above) is fitted with a 1.5l turbodiesel engine and enough ground clearance to tackle light off-road terrain. With a claimed combined fuel consumption of 4.8l/100km and a 50l tank, it offers a maximum driving range of 1,041km.
10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel
With the price of fuel on the rise, we look at a clutch of vehicles capable of travelling long distances between fill-ups
Image: Supplied
The fuel price is already ripping a sizeable hole in the average South African's pocket and with another dramatic increase set for October 4 (about R1.20/litre for petrol and as much as R2/l in the wholesale price of diesel at the time of writing), cash-strapped consumers are going to feel even more financial pain when they pull up to the pumps.
With this is mind the TimesLIVE Motoring team selected 10 cars theoretically capable of giving you more than 1,000km of driving range on a single tank of fuel; a feat we feel in this day and age is probably more important than top speeds and neck-snapping acceleration times. From compact hatchbacks and executive saloons to workhorse bakkies capable of carrying any load, there's something here for any motorist looking to go the distance.
Renault Duster 1.5dCi Zen Auto | R421,999
This tried and tested SUV (above) is fitted with a 1.5l turbodiesel engine and enough ground clearance to tackle light off-road terrain. With a claimed combined fuel consumption of 4.8l/100km and a 50l tank, it offers a maximum driving range of 1,041km.
Image: Supplied
Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD double cab L manual | R 526,900
A worthy alternative to the Toyota Hilux, the often overlooked D-Max was recently made available with a 1.9l turbodiesel engine built to offer reduced running costs. A claimed combined fuel consumption of 7.3l/100km and a 76l tank also make it good for 1,041km.
Image: Supplied
Audi Q5 40TDI quattro Advanced | R1,001,900
Equally at home on the school run as it is turning up to a business meeting, the Q5 is an excellent all-rounder. This model is powered by a 2.0l turbodiesel engine that sips 6.2l/100km on the combined cycle. A 65l tank gives you a maximum range of 1,048km.
Image: Supplied
Honda Fit 1.5 Hybrid e.HEV | R519,900
This flagship model of the Honda Jazz range features a full hybrid powertrain designed to tear the teeth out of urban commuting. With a claimed combined fuel consumption of just 3.7l/100km and a generous 40l tank, it offers a best case driving range of 1,081km.
Image: Supplied
Haval Jolion 1.5 HEV Luxury | R549,950
The Jolion has been a hit with local motorists as it offers a lot of space and features for the money. This hybrid model is a real fuel-miser too, with Haval claiming it sips 5.0l/100km on the combined cycle. Primed by a 55l tank, it can return a driving range of 1,100km.
Image: Supplied
Corolla 1.8 XS CVT Hybrid | R564,600
The Corolla Hybrid offers the same excellent drivetrain as the Japanese carmaker's Prius but in a far more conventional three-box saloon body style. It is spacious, practical and with a claimed combined fuel consumption of just 3.9l/100km, offers a range of 1,102km.
Image: Supplied
Kia Sportage 1.6CRDi LX | R609,995
The fifth-generation Sportage is a stylish crossover SUV offering svelte looks, decent practicality and rock-solid build quality. Earlier this year the line-up was bolstered by the addition of a 1.6l turbodiesel engine claimed to drink 4.9l/100km on the combined cycle. Pair this with a 54l tank and you're also looking at a maximum driving range of 1,102km.
Image: Supplied
Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT SuperCab XL manual | R504,900
Offering a useful amount of extra interior space over the Single Cab model, the Ranger SuperCab is an appealing everyday workhorse willing to conquer most tasks. When paired to Ford's 2.0l single turbo diesel engine and six-speed manual box, it will use 6.9l/100km on the combined cycle. Matched to an 80l tank, you can expect a range of 1,159km.
Image: Supplied
BMW 520d | TBC in fourth quarter of 2023
Arguably one of the better looking cars in the current BMW stable, this oil-burning 5 Series model offers a luxurious interior, plenty of space and a surprisingly engaging driving experience to boot. Its punchy 2.0l turbodiesel engine commands just 5.1l/100km on the combined cycle, which, with a 60l tank, gives you a maximum range of 1,176km.
Image: Supplied
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2.8GD TX | R1,145,500
The do-anything, go-anywhere Prado is a rugged and reliable adventurer equally at home around the concrete jungle as it is exploring the arid West Coast wilderness. Though it's proven 2.8l turbodiesel might be a bit on the thirsty side at 7.9l/100km on the combined cycle, a monstrous 150l fuel tank gives a truly impressive maximum range of 1,898km.
Price of fuel set to rocket in October, AA warns
Fuel-saving tips that could save you up to R30k a year
Ford expands Ranger line-up with new Plug-in Hybrid model
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos