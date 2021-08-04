Gaza’s first rock band swoops in to drum up knowledge about war
Based on its experiences, the group aims to spread a universal message about conflict by singing in English
04 August 2021 - 19:47
An accountant, two lawyers, an agronomist and a Swiss humanitarian worker have formed Gaza’s first rock band, giving voice in English to the pain of war in the Palestinian territory.
The unlikely group got together more than two years ago to create Osprey V, posting video clips online and projecting an aura of mystery by keeping their faces hidden...
