It’s a first: ANC top brass to interview three Joburg mayoral candidates

The new policy has been implemented to ensure ‘proper management of democracy and assurance of quality’

The three ANC mayoral candidates for the City of Johannesburg will be the first to be subjected to a new rule, whereby prospective metro mayors are interviewed by the party’s powerful top six.



The ANC in Gauteng has put forward the names of Jolidee Matongo, Salphina Mulaudzi and Mpho Moerane after their PEC meeting, which agreed to have one of them as the next Johannesburg mayor...