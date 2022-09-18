BRENWIN NAIDU | New generation Mustang keeps V8 soul
It’s hard to argue with Ford’s assertion that the interior is the most driver-centric and technologically advanced of any Mustang to date
18 September 2022 - 22:02
Good news if you are a fan of Ford’s iconic muscle car. The Mustang has been reinvented but not at the expense of endearing, classic virtues. ..
BRENWIN NAIDU | New generation Mustang keeps V8 soul
It’s hard to argue with Ford’s assertion that the interior is the most driver-centric and technologically advanced of any Mustang to date
Good news if you are a fan of Ford’s iconic muscle car. The Mustang has been reinvented but not at the expense of endearing, classic virtues. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos