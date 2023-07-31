How Barbie is winning the cinema war against Oppenheimer and Marvel
Greta Gerwig’s box office boom is set to be the new big bad that topples Marvel’s cinematic multiverse
31 July 2023 - 21:02
For decades, nerd culture has been something of a taboo. Whether it’s Dungeons & Dragons or Pokemon trading cards, the pop cultural zeitgeist has always framed the subculture as uncool and avoidable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.